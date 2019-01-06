Golden Globes Channel: Where to Watch the 2019 Awards

The 2019 Golden Globe Awards are on Sunday night, and there are plenty of ways to watch the first live award show of year.

The Golden Globes are setting 2019 off right with some hotly contested awards to hand out in TV and movies. For those that want to catch the ceremony live, the easiest way is on NBC. The network will be broadcasting the entire show starting at 8 p.m. ET.

The awards are being handed out at the famous Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. That means it will be 5 p.m. local time when the broadcast begins, but it will still air live from coast to coast. Meanwhile, cord-cutters can still watch through the NBC streaming app with the help of a cable provider log-in. It will play on NBC.com and on the network’s various apps for iOS, Android, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Roku, smart TVs and many others.

For those that are completely free from cable subscriptions, there are other options. Golden Globe broadcasts will be streaming on YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and Playstation Vue. Check out your service and its apps to see what is available.

The Golden Globes promise to be a great show this year, regardless of who takes home the trophies. The ceremony will be co-hosted by Sandra Oh, who is also nominated for her performance in Killing Eve, and Andy Samberg, star of Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Oh hosted the Genie Awards back in 2008, which was televised on E!. Meanwhile, Samberg hosted the Primetime Emmy Awards back in 2015, along with a smattering of other award shows and events over the years.

The Saturday Night Live alum is infamous for his bizarre antics and digital shorts, having risen to fame through viral skits online. Last year, he and his collaborators on The Lonely Island were even asked to write a musical number for the Oscars, though it was dropped when it was deemed “financially and logistically impossible.” Still, the storyboard video has picked up nearly two million views on YouTube.

Hopefully Samberg has some tricks of this magnitude up his sleeve for Sunday night’s show, if there is any time for such comedic breaks. There are 25 categories in the Golden Globes, meaning a lot of nominees to list, suspense to drum up and acceptance speeches.

The Golden Globes have 14 film categories and 11 TV categories. The awards are often seen as a mash-up between the Emmys and the Oscars, and they generally set the pace for award season going forward. Some of the big nominees to watch this year include Black Panther, A Star is Born and BlacKkKlansman, any one of which could go down in history by winning the Best Motion Picture – Drama category.

The Golden Globes begin live at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.