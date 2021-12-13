‘Succession’ Fans Furious After Fan-Favorite Star Snubbed at 2022 Golden Globes Nominations

Even though the Hollywood Foreign Press Association doesn’t have a broadcast partner for the 79th Golden Globe Awards, the controversial group still announced its nominees, and the Succession fans who paid attention were disappointed. The critically acclaimed HBO show earned more nominations than any other show with five, but Matthew Macfayden still missed out on a nod. It was particularly disappointing, especially as the nominations were announced hours after the completely shocking Season 3 finale aired.

Succession picked up five nominations, including Best Television Series – Drama. Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong were both nominated for Best Actor in a Drama Series, while Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook were nominated in the Supporting Actor and Actress categories, respectively. Although the HFPA splits the categories for lead performances by genre, they don’t do the same for Supporting Actor and Actress, which could explain why Macfayden wasn’t nominated.

Macfayden stars as Tom Wambsgans, the husband of Snook’s Shiv Roy. Tom is often excluded from the Roy family’s machinations, despite his best efforts to be a major part of Waystar RoyCo. When he’s not trying to find out if he can avoid jail time, he torments Roy cousin Greg Hirsch (Nicholas Braun).

In the Season 3 finale, Tom made a stunning move that had major repercussions for Logan Roy’s children, including Shiv. Macfayden, who has displayed an incredible skill at turning his British accent into an American one, was nominated for a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series last year.

Although NBC will not air the Golden Globes, the HFPA still plans to hold a ceremony on Jan. 9, even if no broadcast partner is found. NBC announced in May it would not air the awards show to support a boycott of the HFPA, which has been criticized for years because of the lack of diversity among its members. It is still not clear if the studios and nominees will continue the boycott by avoiding references to the Globes in awards campaigns.

The other shows nominated for Best TV Series – Drama are Lupin, The Morning Show, Pose, and Squid Game. The nominees for Best Musical/Comedy series are The Great, Hacks, Only Muders in the Building, Reservation Dogs, and Ted Lasso. Dopesick, Impeachment: American Crime Story, Maid, Mare of Easttown, and The Underground Railroad were nominated for Best Miniseries or Television Film.

While we wait for Succession Season 4, here’s a look at Succession fans who were disappointed by Macfayden’s snub. All three seasons of Succession are available to stream on HBO Max.

“NO WAY THEY SNUBBED MATTHEW MACFADYEN?” one shocked fan tweeted.

“Don’t text – Matthew Macfadyen wasn’t nominated for the Golden Globe despite giving the single best performance of Succession season 3,” one fan wrote, adding a crying emoji.