Golden Globes 2020: Twitter Can’t Stop Laughing at Ricky Gervais’ Scathing Opening Monologue

Ricky Gervais’ scathing opening monologue at the 2020 Golden Globes Sunday night continues to be all the buzz on social media. After the 58-year-old British comedian took the stage and took aim at all of the big names, including a quip that he arrived to the event in a car with a license plate “made by Felicity Huffman,” Twitter is continuing to light up with laughter.

🔥SAVAGE🔥 Ricky Gervais just gave the best opening speech at the #GoldenGlobes ever. He absolutely DESTROYED Hollywood. pic.twitter.com/byRej81Xo0 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 6, 2020

“I am not a fan of Hollywood Awards shows, but I could watch this a hundred times!” one person reacted to the speech.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“but wait, there’s MORE lmaooo Ricky Gervais is the gift that keeps on giving,” tweeted another.

Tom Hanks and Baby Yoda’s reaction last night to Ricky Gervais’ truthy bomby. #GoldenGlobes #staywokey pic.twitter.com/9xr8P5dqB2 — Jentiffrho (@jentiffrho) January 6, 2020

“Fair play to Ricky Gervais, absolutely smashed it at the Golden Globes last night,” shared a third.

“Ricky gervase (sic) what a man. Not all hero’s (sic) wear capes l!!!!!” tweeted another Golden Globes viewer.

Ricky Gervais should host #GoldenGlobes every year pic.twitter.com/mu8rqwg1lm — Nhoj Semirg (@jdgrimes61) January 6, 2020

“Who woke up this morning thinking ‘Did Ricky Gervais really just do that?’” asked one person.

During his opening speech, Gervais took aim at everything from the college admissions scandal, his own Netflix series Afterlife, the Me Too movement, and everything in between, beginning the speech by prefacing that he didn’t “care anymore.”

“You’ll be pleased to know this is the last time I’m hosting these awards, so I don’t care anymore. I’m joking. I never did. I’m joking, I never did. NBC clearly don’t care either — fifth time. I mean, Kevin Heart was fired from the Oscars for some offensive tweets — hello?” he began the speech. “Lucky for me, the Hollywood Foreign Press can barely speak English and they’ve no idea what Twitter is, so I got offered this gig by fax. Let’s go out with a bang, let’s have a laugh at your expense. Remember, they’re just jokes. We’re all gonna die soon and there’s no sequel, so remember that.”

After targeting multiple celebrities, corporations, and films, Gervais ended by warning the nominees to “accept your little award, thank your agent and your God and f— off” should they win.