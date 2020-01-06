Golden Globes 2020: Olivia Colman Admits She ‘Got Boozy’ Before Acceptance Speech and Fans Love It

Olivia Colman wasn’t expecting to find herself in the situation she was in at the Golden Globes. The Crown star knew she was nominated for best actress in a drama series but didn’t think she had any chance. It turns out, she was wrong. Colman took home the honor and in turn, had to deliver a speech she wasn’t quite ready to give.

“Thank you so much…I’ve had the lovliest time doing this and to all my fellow nominees, who are all just marvelous,” she shared. “I don’t know what to say because I already got a little bit boozy because I thought this wasn’t going to happen.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Her honesty, and admittance that she opted to party a little earlier since she wasn’t planning on making any speeches, connected with many viewers on social media. Dozens of tweets poured in as the moment unfolded.

In the category, she bested Jennifer Aniston, Jodie Comer, Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon.

“Olivia Colman underestimating her chances of winning awards and getting drunk and then winning the award is one of my favorite long-running gags,” one user wrote.

Her humbleness, as pointed out by many, remains despite winning three other awards on three nominations.

After accepting the award, Colman went on to take part in a few interviews. During one particular interview with the HFPA backstage, she added on to what she had onstage when a reporter brought up the fact that “everytime you’re nominated, you’ve won.”

Olivia Colman’s “I got boozy because I didn’t think this would happen” is a thing I think we can mostly all relate to. — Brooke 🐝 (@NvincbleSummer) January 6, 2020

“I don’t know what to say, I can’t tell you… this time absolutely, I was convinced that I would be able to just sit there and get boozy in the background,” she explained. “I can’t believe it. I did not think this was going to happen.”

Colman’s victory comes on the heels of taking on the show’s role of Queen Elizabeth II.

“For the last year I feel like I’ve been living someone else’s life and now I feel like I’m winning someone else’s award,” she said in her speech.

In 2019, Colman for best actress in a motion picture for her role in The Favourite. She took home her first globe in 2018 for best supporting actress in a series after her part in The Night Manager.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony airs Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.