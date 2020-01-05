Golden Globes 2020: Which Nominees Will Win Big Tonight

The 2020 Golden Globes will highlight just how far the streaming wars have pushed Hollywood. Nominees from Netflix, Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime are mixed in with films released by the major studios and television shows from traditional networks. They are all coming head-to-head in the first major awards show of the year, and many of our favorites are sure to come home with at least one award.

The Golden Globes are notoriously tough to predict though. Unlike the other major awards, the Globes are decided by a group of mysterious journalists – the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The group is infamous for out-of-left-field award choices, and has been accused of making its picks thanks to star power and not merit. Still, this year is packed with so many genuinely good nominees that this shouldn’t be a concern.

Before the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards start on NBC at 8 p.m. ET, live from the Beverly Hilton, here’s a look at who should win in some of the major categories.

Photo credit: Lia Toby/Getty Images for BFI

Best Pictures

The Best Picture races are packed with potential Best Picture nominees at the Oscars. Marriage Story earned the most nominations overall, but look for fellow Netflix film The Irishman to steal its thunder when it comes to the Best Picture – Drama award. The other nominees in the Drama group are Joker, 1917 and another Netflix movie, The Two Popes.

On the Musical or Comedy side, Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is our pick for winner, although Knives Out was definitely packed with more laughs. Rocketman is the only musical in the category, and the other nominees are Jojo Rabbit and Dolemite is My Name.

Best Actors

While Adam Driver’s turn in Marriage Story might fare better among his colleagues at the Oscars, Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker performance seems perfect for the Globes in the Best Actor – Drama group. In a perfect world, Pain & Glory star Antonio Banderes would have a shot for his understated and wonderful performance in Pedro Almodovar’s autobiographical masterpiece.

On the comedy side, expect Eddie Murphy to win for Dolemite Is My Name. Although the Globes sure love to honor Leonardo DiCaprio, so he could have shot.

Best Actress

On the drama side, Renee Zellweger’s turn as Judy Garland in Judy seems perfect for the Globes. Any other win here would be considered a big upset. Charlize Theron’s performance as Megyn Kelly in Bombshell probably has a shot.

Ana de Armas should win the Musical or Comedy award for Knives Out, but Late Night‘s Emma Thompson might attract some fans of her work. Awkwafina was nominated for her acclaimed performance in The Farewell, and since she is the likeliest of this bunch to earn an Oscar nomination, she will win.

Other Movie Awards

A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood‘s Tom Hanks will receive the Cecil B. DeMille career achievement honor, but he should lose out to The Irishman‘s Joe Pesci for Best Supporting Actor. Laura Dern has the best shot among her Marriage Story co-stars of winning a Globe.

The Globes might want to take another shot at honoring Martin Scorsese, so expect him to win Best Director for The Irishman.

Parasite should win Best Foreign Language Film and expect Marriage Story to take Best Screenplay. Frozen II will win Best Animated Feature because the HFPA was too lazy to look at films not made by the major studios and Alexandre Desplat should win for his Little Women score.

Best TV Series

Unlike the Emmys, the Golden Globes do not like awarding TV shows for consecutive seasons. Every year, it seems like a new show gets annointed the “best” by the HFPA.

Although The Morning Show initially earned mixed reactions from critics, its star-power seems unavoidable and it will win Best Drama. Fleabag should also continue its awards show dominance and will win Musical or Comedy Series.

Best TV Actor

Succession really needs an awards show coming-out party, and Brian Cox deserves to win for his performance as Logan Roy. On the comedy side, Bill Hader has the best shot to win for Barry in the Musical or Comedy category. Michael Douglas won for The Komsinsky Method last year, so a repeat seems unlikely.

Best TV Actress

Don’t be too shocked if The Morning Show stars Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston cancel each other out. The HFPA also loves Big Little Lies‘ Nicole Kidman, but as the Oscars proved last year, never bet against The Crown‘s Olivia Coleman when she plays British Royalty.

On the Musical or Comedy side, it would be cool if Dead to Me‘s Christina Applegate had a shot, because her work in that was phenomenal. However, expect Fleabag‘s Phoebe Waller-Bridge to add another award to her shelf.

Other TV Awards

The Miniseries or TV Film category is filled with a lot of lesser-known titles, although Chernobyl won a bunch of Emmys last year. The HBO series will win again at the Globes.

Strangely, the Globes mix drama, comedy and miniseries stars in the Support Actor/Actress categories for TV. Kiernan Culkin should win here for Succession, while Meryl Streep will win for her performance in Big Little Lies.

When They See Us star Jharrel Jerome was shockingly snubbed at the Globes, leaving Chernobyl‘s Jared Harris as the likely winner for Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie. Fosse/Vernon‘s Michelle Williams will win on Best Actress side.