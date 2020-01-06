Golden Globes 2020: Meg Ryan Fans Have Major Question During Tom Hanks Cecil B. DeMille Award Acceptance Speech

While everyone can agree that Tom Hanks deserved to be the latest recipient of the Golden Globes‘ Cecil B. DeMille Award, many viewers could not ignore a major absence from the awards ceremony. Meg Ryan, who co-starred with Hanks in many of his most beloved films, was not chosen to introduce him. Instead, Charlize Theron took the gig, recalling how Hanks directed her in 1996’s That Thing You Do! Many fans took the opportunity to express their upset over Ryan evidently missing from the prestigious honor.

Why is Charlize Theron introducing #tomhanks for his #goldenglobes2020 lifetime achievement award? Wtf is Meg Ryan?! — Shay Ingelfinger (@SIngelfinger) January 6, 2020

Ryan and Hanks co-starred in Sleepless in Seattle, You’ve Got Mail and Joe Versus the Volcano. The two also worked together in 2015, reuniting for Ithaca, a little-seen movie Ryan directed herself.

Agreed! At first I couldn’t understand why Charlize was presenting the award and thought, “Was Meg Ryan not available?” — Erica Quiroz (@EricaCQuiroz) January 6, 2020

“Shouldn’t someone more significant in Tom Hanks’ career be presenting his achievement award? I’m thinking Meg Ryan, Gary Sinise, Rob Reiner,” one fan wrote.

“The fact that Meg Ryan isn’t presenting this award is certainly noticed,” another tweeted.

Although she was not there, Hanks did call out Ryan as one of the actors he worked with who the world knows on a first-name basis. Hanks put her in the same category as Meryl Streep and Denzel Washington.

Ryan has managed to stay out of the spotlight in recent years, as Ithaca was her last movie. She was recently spotted by paparazzi in November, following her break-up with singer John Mellencamp. She was also seen at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences’ Governors Awards in October.

In an interview for Today in 2018, Ryan recalled why she enjoyed working with Hanks so much. “He’s just so easy,” Ryan said. “He listens; he roots for other people.”

“(Hanks) doesn’t like there to be drama,” she continued. “I feel the same way. We’re just really there to have fun, this is supposed to be a creative experience and there’s no reason to get heavy.”

Ryan has Golden Globes nominations for When Harry Met Sally…, Sleepless in Seattle and You’ve Got Mail.

As for Hanks, he has 10 Golden Globe nominations on his resume, and wins for Big, Philadelphia, Forrest Gump and Cast Away. This year, he was nominated for his supporting role as Fred Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony airs live at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

