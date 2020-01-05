Golden Globes 2020: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards will kick off the 2020 awards season, honoring the best in film and television from 2019, on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. The broadcast will be hosted by Ricky Gervais for the fifth time, and first time since the 2016 ceremony. The most nominated film this season is Marriage Story, which earned six.

The ceremony will air after the NFC Wild Card match-up between the Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks. If the game happens to run past 8 p.m. ET, the Golden Globes start-time will be held back and the nominees and guests at the Beverly Hilton Hotel will have to wait until the end.

If you are not near a television, but still want to watch the Golden Globes, the ceremony will be live-streamed on NBC.com for those with a cable or satellite log-in. NBC affiliates available on internet TV platforms like YouTube TV, Sling, Fubo and Hulu Plus Live TV will also stream the show.

Aside from the main awards, two special honorary awards will be handed out.

Comedian Ellen DeGeneres will receive the Carol Burnett Award for her contributions to television. Burnett received the first Burnett award herself last year. It is the television equivalent of the Cecil B. DeMille Award, which goes to stars who have made lasting impacts on film.

This year’s DeMille award will go to Tom Hanks, who was also nominated for Best Supporting Actor for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. The Globes have presented the award since 1952, and last year’s recipient was Jeff Bridges.

Unlike many other major awards shows, the Golden Globes are handed out by a group of journalists, not those who work in the industry. The Globes are presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which launched the Globes in 1943.

Noah Baumbach’s Netflix movie Marriage Story is the most-nominated film, earning nominations for Best Motion Picture – Drama; Best Actress – Drama (Scarlett Johansson); Best Actor – Drama (Adam Driver); Best Supporting Actress (Laura Dern); and Best Screenplay.

The other nominees for Best Picture – Drama are 1917, The Irishman, Joker and The Two Popes. Dolemite Is My Name, Jojo Rabbit, Knives Out, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Rocketman were nominated for Best Picture – Musical or Comedy.

On the television side, Big Little Lies, The Crown, Killing Eve, The Morning Show and Succession were nominated for Best TV Series – Drama. Barry, Fleabag, The Kominsky Method, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and The Politician were nominated for Best TV Series – Musical or Comedy. The Best Miniseries or Television Film nominees are Catch-22, Chernobyl, Fosse/Verdon, The Loudest Voice and Unbelievable.

Photo credit: Todd Antony/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images