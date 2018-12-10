Golden Globe 2019: Biggest Nomination Surprises

The 2019 Golden Globe nominees have been announced, and among them are some genuine surprises.

Every year there are always some shocking snubs when the Golden Globe nominees are announced, and this year was no different.

However, in addition to the snubs, there are always some nominees that fans are pleasantly surprised to see.

Candice Bergen

Murphy Brown star Candice Bergen was nominated for a Golden Globe in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy category.

Her nomination was a real surprise as the series revival has not had the best ratings, but it has been frequently praised by critics.

There were rumors that CBS was possibly planning to cancel the series, but those were quickly squashed by series creator Diane English, who stated that she and the rest of the cast and crew “look forward to a second season.”

Fellow Nominees: Kristen Bell (The Good Place), Alison Brie (Glow), Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), and Debra Messing (Will & Grace).

Connie Britton

Former Friday Night Lights star Connie Britton picked up a 2019 Golden Globes nomination for her role in the Bravo series Dirty John.

The actress is nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television category.

Britton was nominated for a Golden Globe once before, picking up a Best Actress – Television Series Drama nod in 2012 for role in Nashville.

Fellow Nominees: Amy Adams (Sharp Objects), Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora), Laura Dern (The Tale), and Regina King (Seven Seconds).

Kieran Culkin

Kieran Culkin picked up his second ever Golden Globe nomination this year.

The actor was nominated in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television category for his role in the HBO series Succession.

The actor was previously nominated for a Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy Golden Globe award for his role in the 2002 dramady film Igby Goes Down.

Fellow Nominees: Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method), Edgar Ramirez (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story), Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal), and Henry Winkler (Barry).

‘Black Panther’

It is no surprise that Black Panther was the biggest film of 2019.

It was a surprise, however, when the 2019 Golden Globe awards were announced and it was revealed that the film had picked up three nominations.

Black Panther napped Golden Globe nods for Best Motion Picture – Drama, Best Original Score – Motion Picture (Composer Ludwig Göransson), and Best Original Song – Motion Picture – “All the Stars” (Kendrick Lamar and SZA).

This marks the first time that a superhero film has been nominated for a Best Dramatic Picture Golden Globe.

Elsie Fisher

While the coming-of-age dramady Eighth Grade has made it on a number of year-end lists, no one was prepared for its 15-year-old star Elsie Fisher to pick up a Golden Globe nomination.

The young star picked up a very deserving nod in the Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy category, making her one of the organizations youngest nominees ever.

Fellow Nominees: Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins Returns), Olivia Colman (The Favourite), Elsie Fisher (Eighth Grade), Charlize Theron (Tully), and Constance Wu (Crazy Rich Asians)

‘A Quiet Place’

Not only was A Quiet Place a fantastic horror film, it was one of the most original and creative movies of the entire year.

Most probably assumed it would not pick up any major award nominations, however, due to the fact that it is still a horror movie and that genre is often overlooked by the big industry award shows.

This is why it was such a nice surprise to see that composer Marco Beltrami was nominated in the Best Original Score – Motion Picture category for his work on the film.

Fellow Nominees: Alexandre Desplat (Isle of Dogs), Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther), Justin Hurwitz (First Man), Marc Shaiman (Mary Poppins Returns).

Bradley Cooper

A Star is Born has become one of the most talked about films of the year.

While its Golden Globe nominations for Best Motion Picture – Drama, Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama, and Best Original Song – Motion Picture are all entirely well deserved, its the nominations picked up by Bradley Cooper that are the real surprise.

Cooper is nominated for two awards: Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for is role in the film, and Best Director – Motion Picture for helming the project, which was his first ever major motion picture directing credit.

Notably, Cooper also co-wrote the screenplay for A Star is Born.

Sandra Oh

Just like Bradley Cooper, Sandra Oh is also pulling double duty at the upcoming Golden Globe awards, as she is both a nominee and a host.

First, Oh was announced as a co-host of the event along with Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andy Samberg.

Shortly thereafter, it was reveled that she was nominated for an award in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama category for her role in the BBC series Killing Eve.

Fellow Nominees: Caitriona Balfe (Outlander), Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale), Julia Roberts (Homecoming), and Keri Russell (The Americans).

Tune into the 2019 Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 6 when all the winners will be announced!