'GMA3' Host Reveals How Her Time off TV Is Going

While T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were forced off air amid their romantic relationship becoming public news weeks ago, GM3 host Dr. Jennifer Ashton is enjoying her much-needed and planned break from the television screen. Ashton left traded in the cold NYC for Hawaii, sharing a stunning photo on her Instagram Stories that captured her jumping with pure happiness. The anchor can be seen in the photo with arms and legs in the air as she soaks up beach views and greenery in front of her. Her back is turned to the camera. Captioning the photo, "Aloha," while adding the Hawaiian holiday song Mele Kalikimaka to the background.

Before her flight to Hawaii, she opened up to her current co-hosts, DeMarco Morgan and Rhiannon Ally, revealing that she was planning on spending the holidays somewhere far warmer than the Big Apple. Rhiannon added: "Dr. Jen is leaving us in the cold." Ashton later reiterated her excitement to be heading off into the tropical world in an Instagram post she shared a snapshot from the show and captioned it: "Good Morning America: my last day of work before going on vacation."

Her vacation comes after GMA has been on the gossip news circuit as of late due to Holmes and Robach. The co-hosts – both of whom are legally married and reportedly separated and in the process of divorcing their respective spouses – are taking some time away as ABC decides how to deal with their affair. An investigation is reportedly underway to determine if any protocol was dishonored by the two.

ABC News President Kim Goodwin announced the company's decision to remove Robach and Holmes from their positions in an editorial email. She says it wasn't an easy decision to make, but necessary due to it being a distraction. Neither Holmes nor Robach have spoken out about their romance.