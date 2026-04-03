‘GMA’ Anchor Reportedly Leaving Show After ABC Lets Contract Expire

Good Morning America weekend host Janai Norman is reportedly leaving the ABC morning show behind after more than a decade at the network.

On Wednesday, a Status newsletter reported that ABC, which is owned by Disney, decided not to renew Norman’s contract. The network has refused to weigh in on the report, and Norman has not addressed the status of her contract publicly.

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(ABC/Paula Lobo)

Norman’s last day at GMA has not been revealed, and it’s unclear if she will be replaced at the weekend desk or remain at the network in another role.

Norman began her career as an ABC intern in 2011 and was hired by ABC News in 2016 as a correspondent and anchor, cutting her teeth at the early-morning programs World News Now and America This Morning. She also hosted the weekend Pop News segment and helped with the second hour of Saturday’s GMA edition when it launched in 2019.

In 2022, Norman was named co-anchor of GMA‘s weekend edition, joining Whit Johnson and Eva Pilgrim at the desk. She also hosts the wildlife show Oh Baby! for ABC stations and appeared in the GMA Hulu special Breaking the Mental Health Stigma for Black Women in 2022.

(ABC/Heidi Gutman)

Norman’s upcoming departure from GMA comes just a couple of years after the ABC morning show had a major shakeup in the wake of the scandalous departures of Amy Robach and TJ Holmes in 2023. Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan were named the new co-anchors of GMA3: What You Need to Know after Robach and Holmes’ romantic relationship amid their marriages to other people resulted in their exit from ABC.

The same reorganization resulted in Gio Benitez being added to the weekend desk and the network expanding its co-anchor lineup.