‘Glee’ Star Naya Rivera Says She Would Return for Reunion

Former Glee star Naya Rivera recently opened up and said that she would return for a reunion of the iconic musical dramady. Rivera played Santana Lopez on the hit Fox series, and while in attendance at the Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai Annual Luncheon at the Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles on Wednesday, she commented on the prospect of the show coming back in come capacity.

“I don’t know, but [creator] Ryan Murphy is a genius,” she said, per PEOPLE. “I am sure that he would find some way to do it if he wanted to.”

When asked if she would be open to returning for a reboot, revival or reunion, Rivera exclaimed that “of course” she would. “I would love to see what Santana has been up to,” she added with a laugh. “She’s probably a real estate agent and a single mom, somehow, but still a lesbian.”

Back in May, Rivera took to Instagram to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Glee, sharing a photo of herself from the show and memorializing her time on the show in the caption.

“I can’t believe it’s been 10 years!” Rivera exclaimed. “I’m so blessed to have been a part of such an amazing show. I’ve made lifelong friends, grew in my craft, and made some of the most beautiful memories because of Glee. I will always be grateful to @20thcenturyfox, @mrrpmurphy, @bradfalchuk, Dana Walden, and Gary Newman for believing in my talents and giving me the opportunity to share them with the world.

“I love all of our fans who are beyond amazing and saw a little piece of themselves in each one of the characters,” Rivera concluded. “Being a part of something special makes you special and Glee will always have a special place in my heart.”

Following the end of Glee in 2015, Rivera appeared briefly in the Lifetime dramady/mystery series Devious Maids, alongside Ana Ortiz, Dania Ramirez, Roselyn Sanchez and Judy Reyes.

She also guest-starred on American Dad! and RuPaul’s Drag Race, in addition to appearing in the Charlie Sheen, Leah Remini film Mad Families.

More recently, Rivera appeared in the YouTube Premium series Step Up: High Water, which was part of the Step Up film franchise. Unfortunately for fans, the series was canceled on Aug.16, after two seasons.