Melissa McCarthy Just Had a Mini ‘Gilmore Girls’ Reunion

Fans may have seen Melissa McCarthy's character, Sookie and Yanic Trusdale's Michel act as bitter rivals and frenemies on seven seasons of Gilmore Girls, but the two stars are actually sweet friends off-screen.

I love when this happens! By coincidence, we both booked @melissamccarthy a vacation at the same time in Greece! #magicaltiming #bestvacations A post shared by Yanic Truesdale (@yanic_truesdale) on Jul 18, 2017 at 10:16am PDT

The former co-stars are so close that they unknowingly ended up vacationing at the same resort in Greece. In a photograph that is giving us all the feels, Trusdale took to Instagram to share an incredible ocean view he snapped with McCarthy.

Up Next: 'Gilmore Girls' Star Says Netflix Wants More Episodes

He captioned the photograph, "I love when this happens! By coincidence, we both booked a vacation at the same time in Greece!" adding the hashtags, "magical timing" and "best vacations."

With the two all smiles, the mini-reunion paired most perfectly with a photograph of him reading Lauren Graham's book, Talking as Fast as I Can that he posted a day before while lounging on the beach.

Catching up on my reading in Greece. At last a vacation! Proud of my friend Lauren for her funny and entertaining new book! #talentedactress #friendship #bestvacations A post shared by Yanic Truesdale (@yanic_truesdale) on Jul 16, 2017 at 9:30am PDT

"Catching up on my reading in Greece," he wrote alongside the photograph. "At last a vacation! Proud of my friend Lauren for her funny and entertaining new book!"

More: Milo Ventimiglia Addresses The Identity of Rory's Baby Daddy

After reviving Gilmore Girls at Netflix, there has been much talk about another set of episodes, but talks have not been finalized.

The show's two leads, Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel, are currently in the midst of other projects. Bledel recently garnered an Emmy nomination in the "Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series" for her portrayal of Offglen in Hulu's original series, The Handmaid's Tale.

Photo credit: Twitter / @lizzie83hp