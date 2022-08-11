'Ghosts' Star Utkarsh Ambudkar Teases Season 2 Will Revisit 'Possession' Episode

Ghosts Season 2 is just weeks away, and series star Utkarsh Ambudkar recently teased that the new episodes will revisit his past "possession" episode. During a cast interview with Fandom, the hilarious Season 1 episode was brought up with one of the hosts asking Ambudkar — who plays Jay Arondekar — if he would want to do more possession scenes. "Yeah, I would, I would love to do it," the actor replied.

Ambudkar went on to praise his co-stars for bringing life to that episode. "The great thing about this ensemble, from top to bottom, is every actor has a strong point of view of their character. They've created really iconic roles and for any impressionist or impersonator, you have to have great source material," he said. "Every one of these guys would be a dream to play and I think so much fun for the audience. I don't know if I'll be the one who gets possessed this season, but I'm pretty sure we're going to revisit that story. What do you call it — Device? — in Season 2... much to the joy of the audience. So you'll see. But if I could play anyone again, I would do it."

While there is no confirmation on which character will be possessed, nor by who, or if it's more a Hetty storyline than actual possession itself, we do know that some new spirits will be uncovered in Season 2. According to EW, during the show's SDCC 2022 panel, Ambudkar revealed, "We have new ghosts." Meanwhile, McIver added how "the B&B will be open" with new guests but that also means, "it's not smooth sailing... and we have eight surprise inhabitants of the place."

Ambudkar promised that audiences will "learn a lot more about [the Woodstone] ghosts and their histories" and interpersonal relationships. "Everybody here has a really juicy story that delves into their past," he said, further sharing that Sasappis (Román Zaragoza) will have a "special" moment in the new season and Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky) "has her own awakening as a woman." Wisocky then chimed in and spoke about Pinnock, "Danielle has a wonderful flashback that we've all been waiting for."

Notably, Ghosts co-showrunner Joe Wiseman also previously confirmed that the show's new season would bring in some new apparitions. "It's a big property, it's a big house… and we have thought of creative, fun ways to bring ghosts into the property," he told TVLine, explaining that they have to be careful when introducing new characters because it eventually "starts to strain credulity." Wiseman added, however, that "there are ghosts wherever Sam goes," so fans will get to know "some of the ghosts on neighboring properties" such as ones that were seen when Sam and Jay visited the Farnsbys in the Ghosts Season 1 finale. "That might have surprising connections to our ghosts, and we can get stories that way," Wiseman said. Ghosts returns on Sept. 29, on CBS and Paramount+.