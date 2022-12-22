'A Christmas Prince 4': The Latest Update We Have From Rose McIver

Christmas 2023 is around the corner, and Netflix still has not given viewers a fourth A Christmas Prince movie. Viewers are still unclear about what is going on with Queen Amber and King Richard since there has not been a follow-up to A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby was released in 2019. Even star Rose McIver hopes a fourth movie is made soon.

In an interview with Variety after the Ghosts Season 1 finale aired, McIver suggested that a fourth movie in the franchise be called A Christmas Second Royal Baby. The former iZombie star is "still knocking" on Netflix's door to get another movie made. "I'm like, 'Guys, I'm ready. I want to go back,'" she said.

"I love that group of people," McIver said of the team behind A Christmas Prince. "When I worked with them, we had really special times together. I loved Romania, where we filmed. I'm always down to keep that story going. I think it's one of the funniest franchises I could ever be part of, and I had such a good time making it. So maybe down the line. From your lips to God's ears."

The Christmas Prince franchise kicked off in 2017 with the first film, directed by Alex Zamm with a script by Karen Schaler and Nathan Atkins. McIver starred as Amber Moore, an American journalist who goes to the fictional country of Aldovia to cover Prince Richard's press conference after his father's death. While reporting on Prince Richard, played by Ben Lamb, Amber learns he is really a good person, only to have her positive reporting tossed by her magazine. She also fell in love with him and they married.

Their "happily ever after" ending is not a spoiler since the 2018 sequel is called A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding. As depicted in the 2019 sequel A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby, Amber and Richard also had a baby. Atkins wrote both sequels, while John Schultz took over directing. The studio behind the franchise is Motion Picture Corporation of America, the same studio behind dozens of Christmas movies for Netflix and Hallmark Channel.

In 2019, McIver jokingly told The Wrap that a fourth Christmas Prince movie could be called The Royal Couple's Counseling. "Now that they're dealing with real life, real married life, I think that would be quite funny. I mean, they'd get through, obviously," she said.

McIver rose to fame on television with recurring roles in Masters of Sex and Once Upon a Time before starring as Olivia Moore in The CW's iZombie. She now stars as Sam Arondeka in CBS' Ghosts, a U.S. adaptation of the U.K. comedy about a young couple who live in a haunted house. Ghosts airs Tuesdays at 8:30 p.m. ET and is available to stream on Paramount+.