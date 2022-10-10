'Ghosts' Season 2: First Look at the Cult-Centric 'Jay's Friends' Episode

CBS has released some first-look photos at the next episode of Ghosts Season 2, revealing the cult-centric story "Jay's Friends." In a synopsis of the episode, CBS explains, "Sam (Rose McIver) becomes alarmed when the ghosts suggest Jay's (Utkarsh Ambudkar) new friends may be part of a cult run by a charismatic leader named Micah (Drew Tarver). Also, Pete changes his attitude after Sasappis criticizes his unceasing cheeriness." Ghosts returned to CBS for Season 2, on Sept. 29, and it raked in a major ratings win for the night. According to TV Line, Ghosts pulled in 6.2 million viewers, or a 0.5 in the adults 18-49 demo ratings. The show improved slightly on his freshman season numbers, now that it has a stronger lead-in from Young Sheldon. Notably, that show grabbed 6.6 million total viewers for the evening. Show Buzz Daily noted that Episode 2, which aired on Oct. 6, dropped a tad in viewership but was still the second-most-watched show — after Young Sheldon — across all the broadcast networks. Scroll down to read more about the show and see photos of this week's new episode!

Jay and Micah (Photo: Bertrand Calmeau/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.) Ghosts stars McIver as Samantha, a woman who inherits a large New York estate and decides, along with her husband Jay to turn the manor into a bed and breakfast. However, unbeknownst to our clueless couple, the house is haunted by a group of ghosts who are much more friendly than frightening. Together, the whole gang constantly gets into hijinks and misadventures, winding up in some hilarious situations that also reveal these apparitions are much more heart than haunt. prevnext

Gathering (Photo: Bertrand Calmeau/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.) The cast of quirky and lovable ghosts is made up of Rebecca Wisocky, Danielle Pinnock, Román Zaragoza, Devan Chandler Long, Sheila Carrasco, Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty and Asher Grodman. Recurring actors include Hudson Thames, Betsy Sodaro, John Hartman, and Tristan D. Lalla. prevnext

Arms Wide Open (Photo: Bertrand Calmeau/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.) The Ghosts cast and showrunners turned up for San Diego Comic-Con this year, and fans got quite a lot of surprises. Among them was a revelation about some "new ghosts" being set to appear on the CBS sitcom for its forthcoming second season. prevnext

Smiley Micah (Photo: Bertrand Calmeau/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.) According to EW, during the show's SDCC 2022 panel, Ambudkar revealed, "We have new ghosts." Meanwhile, McIver added how "the B&B will be open" with new guests but that also means, "it's not smooth sailing... and we have eight surprise inhabitants of the place." prevnext

Skeptical (Photo: Bertrand Calmeau/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.) Speaking to TV Line, co-showrunner Joe Port recently revealed that, among all the new elements this time around, fans will meet a ghost who has discovered a loophole in being tethered to the place they died. "We're going to meet a ghost that can go around the world, but is bound to this car that her death is related to," he revealed. prevnext

The Gang's All Here (Photo: Bertrand Calmeau/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.) Additionally, Port explained that fans will also learn more about Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay's (Utkarsh Ambudkar) nosey neighbors, the Farnsbys, and the ghost that haunts their property. "We're going to learn more about her, Judy, played by Lindsey Broad," Port said. He also teased that "we're going to learn more about another ghost that lives there and its connection to one of our ghosts." prevnext

Yoga (Photo: Bertrand Calmeau/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.) Notably, Ghosts fans recently got some big news about the show. Just in time for the holidays, Ghosts is getting a Season 1 home video release, available in stores and through digital retailers on Nov. 22. prevnext