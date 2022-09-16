'Ghosts' Season 2 Lifts Our Spirits With More Shenanigans in New CBS Trailer

Spooky season is officially in full swing now that Ghosts is making its anticipated sophomore return to CBS this month! The network dropped its first Season 2 trailer on Friday, teasing what's to come on the record-breaking smash hit and from the looks of it, the spirits are up to their shenanigans again! The show, which debuted last October has found great success across its first 18 episodes in Season 1, closing out its premiere run with a major ratings win. With all its fervent acclaim thanks to witty writing and playful performances from a multitalented cast, the show also earned the title of top-rated comedy on all of broadcast for the September to May 2021-2022 TV season.

Opening up with Norman Greenbaum's "Spirit in the Sky," the trailer features scenes from the Season 2 premiere "Spies," which finds Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) welcoming their newest B&B guests. Subsequently, the pair tell the ghosts to behave themselves, which unfold moments that find the Woodstone Mansion spirits up to their old tricks again with conversations that audiences will be most excited to eavesdrop on.

Welcome to Woodstone Mansion, we hope you have a spirited stay. 👻



Our favorite packed house opens its doors September 29th at 8:30/7:30c when an all-new season of #GhostsCBS premieres on CBS! pic.twitter.com/KIbPlDL1Ug — CBS (@CBS) September 16, 2022

Ghosts, which stars Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar alongside an incredibly gifted ensemble cast — Asher Grodman, Richie Moriarty, Sheila Carrasco, Danielle Pinnock, Rebecca Wisocky, Brandon Scott Jones, Román Zaragoza and Devan Chandler Long — finds married couple, Sam (McIver) and Jay (Ambudkar) moving into their dream home. But it doesn't take them long to learn the rundown mansion is filled with ghosts. After a near-death experience amid renovations, Sam can see and hear the spirits, who also act a lot like children.

Averaging 8.4 million viewers per week, the Joe Port and Joe Wiseman-created series based on the BBC One series of the same name has earned praise from fans and critics alike, including its across-the-pond producers, whom co-showrunner Joe Wiseman told audiences at Montreal's Just for Laughs ComedyPro panel have been "incredibly helpful" throughout their debut season. "They were involved early on. They would read drafts and send us their thoughts. All their ideas were very helpful," Wiseman said of the BBC cast — including Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard and Ben Willbond — who also serve as executive producers on the CBS version.

Heralding their compassion and help to get the series off the ground, Moriarty told JFL ComedyPro panelist host Richard Crouse, Canadian media and fans that the BBC cast has been "personally very lovely" to his co-stars, further admitting they are all in touch with their BBC family "all the time" now. "They are huge supporters of ours and just been very lovely — they've been cheerleaders of ours since the beginning, which has been hugely helpful."

Grodman adds the show's success is something he and the others are incredibly humbled by, admitting it was a shock to all of them how well it was received by audiences. "I think it surprised all of us," Grodman said. "But on the page, it was so different than anything else and it was so joyful — in making the pilot, [we] had this idea that if we could just survive the pandemic — if this can just somehow get on the air, it could work."

Ghosts Season 2 returns on Sept. 29 at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS. For more on Ghosts and everything Season 2, stay tuned to the very latest about the show, news about the cast, and everything in between only on PopCulture.