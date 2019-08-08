‘Ghost Hunters’ Fans Are Already Itching for Series Reboot to Start

Fans are ready to step back into the world of all things paranormal. After A&E announced in late June that Ghost Hunters was officially stepping out of retirement three years after it went off air, fans of the popular paranormal series are itching to get back to the delightful scares that plagued TV screens for almost 15 years. In the weeks that have followed the reboot’s announcement, Twitter has been flooded by fans using the Ghost Hunters hashtag to express their excitement.

“I am so excited! I just can’t hide it!” one person eager for the reboot wrote. “I’m about to lose control, cause I get to see new episodes of Ghost Hunters again!”

“So excited, looking forward to seeing all the neat places you guys travel too!” another fan tweeted, adding a fitting string of ghost emojis.

“[Oh my God]!!!!” commented a third. “I CAN’T WAIT! FINALLY MY GHOST HUNTERS ARE GOING TO BE BACK!”

While fans eagerly await the arrival of brand-new episodes, plenty are preparing for the scares by partaking in a Ghost Hunters rewatch.

“Love that A&E picked up Ghost Hunters,” one person wrote shortly after the June announcement. “I don’t know how I’m going to get anything accomplished because I’m watching every rerun.”

“Watching a ghost hunters marathon before wasn’t the best idea… who got a night light?” another fan shared.

“[Ghost Hunters] mini marathons on A&E before the shown drops again. So happyyy,” wrote a third.

When the series was first announced by the network on June 26, executive vice president and head of programming Elaine Frontain Bryan expressed her excitement regarding its return.

“A&E has been on the forefront of programming in the paranormal space and with that success, we have been eager to bring the genre back to the network for some time,” Bryant said. “Each of these series has a unique point of view, but will collectively give our audience a window into a world of spellbinding stories that have to be seen to be believed.”

The paranormal series initially premiered on SyFy (formally the Sci-Fi Channel) on Oct. 6, 2004 and remained on the network for 12 years before its cancellation in 2016. The revival will feature original team leader Grant Wilson, co-founder of The Atlantic Paranormal Society (T.A.P.S.), as well as Daryl Marston, Kristen Luman, Brandon Alvis, Mustafa Gatollari, Brian Murray, and Richel Stratton.

The Ghost Hunters revival premieres Wednesday, Aug. 21 at 9 p.m. ET on A&E.