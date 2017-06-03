Constance Towers Leaves ‘General Hospital’ Again — for Now

Constance Towers is done with General Hospital — for now.

Soaps.com reports the actress behind the vengeful Helena Cassadine has ended her brief return to the series. Towers had returned to General Hospital in time for May Sweeps. Her villainous Helena was brought back in a series of flashbacks as well as ghost in the head of young Jake Spencer.

Towers, who first appeared on General Hospital in 1997, got her start in show business when she was in the first grade. She told the Standard Times that her first role came when people came to her school seeking radio talent.

“They wanted someone to play a little boy for Northwest Theatre, so I raised my hand. I had no idea what I was getting myself into and ended up working on radio for three years,” she said.

Though she has worked in radio, stage and film, Towers is best-known for her roles on several daytime soaps and feels that work on soaps undervalued.

“I really don’t think soap actors get enough credit,” she said. “It’s very challenging. Not only do you have to learn your lines – sometimes 10-20 pages a day – but it’s a constant challenge to bring your emotions up quickly.”

Towers, who turned 84 on May 20, continues to stay busy with other projects. Her most recent project was as part of Hulu’s series 11-22-63, based off of the Stephen King book of the same name. On the series Towers worked with fellow General Hospital alum James Franco.

“I had never met James Franco before, even though we both appeared on General Hospital, but not together, and found him delightful.”

Towers’ last appearance was May 30.