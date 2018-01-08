Gary Oldman Called out for Alleged Abusive Past During Golden Globes Protest

As part of his support for the “Time’s Up” movement, Darkest Hour star Gary Oldman arrived at the Golden Globes red carpet in all black.

But some Twitter users weren’t ready to let Oldman off the hook.

In 2001, Oldman’s then-wife Donya Fiorentino filed papers with Los Angeles Superior Court that Oldman had assaulted her with a telephone.

“As I picked up the phone to call the police, Gary put his hand on my neck and squeezed. I backed away, with the phone receiver in my hand,” Fiorentino said in an interview with New York Daily News. “I tried to dial 911. Gary grabbed the phone receiver from my hand, and hit me in the face with the telephone receiver three or four times. Both of the children were crying.”

Oldman called the allegations “replete with lies, innuendos and half-truths.”

Despite claiming innocence, Twitter users were not happy he was getting a full interview on the E! Network.

The irony of asking Gary Oldman about the #metoo campaign when he’s been accused of domestic abuse #timesup #abuseisabuse — 🌈 Sofie 🌈 (@SofieKaterina) January 8, 2018

@enews Zooming out during @LauraDern ‘s interview about abuse/wage gap to show Mariah Carey adjusting her dress, but full screen for abuser Gary Oldman’s interview??? — Perry Band (@ThePerryBand) January 8, 2018

Wearing black to the Golden Globes is a hilariously impotent way to protest abuse when Gary Oldman is one of nominees and the black-wearers keep working with Woody Allen and Roman Polanski and Sean Penn and Ben Affleck and….. — the orb knows (@swagadragon) January 7, 2018

Oldman is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) for his Winston Churchill role in Darkest Hour.

