‘Game of Thrones’: Vegas Odds Predict Who Will Die First

Fans are trying every method to guess who will die in Game of Thrones Season 8, including Las Vegas-style betting odds.

Warning! Spoilers for Game of Thrones lie ahead!

Game of Thrones is heading into week two of its final season, and there is almost certainly tragedy on the way to Westeros. The show has a long history of shocking character deaths, often including the central heroes that seem to drive the show. With that in mind, fans don’t see it as a question of “if” characters will die, but “which” characters will die.

Two separate betting websites have give odds on which characters are most likely to die. These range from minor and secondary figures to the undisputed stars of the show, taking into account various factors. The deaths could be a matter of shocking twists or practical plot points. There is also foreshadowing and symbolism to take into account, as the series has spent years weaving intricate plot threads.

As fans know, Game of Thrones made its mark by killing its apparent protagonist, Ned Stark, at the end of its first season. The next year, it ended by killing his son, wife, and a whole cast of other stars in the infamous Red Wedding. Now, hardened fans are on the lookout for that kind of shocking twist in the show’s final season.

Of course, writers don’t make these kinds of decisions lightly. However, they are certainly banking on fan fear. A teaser for the season titled “Aftermath” showed Winterfell abandoned, with all of the heroes apparently dead.



Game of Thrones airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO. In the meantime, here are the odds against your favorite characters left in Westeros.

Bran Stark

The folks at Betonline.ag have reasoned that Bran Stark has a pretty good chance to survive, giving him odds of +6600. Now virtually omniscient, they figure that Bran’s Three-Eyed Raven powers will allow him to predict his death and avoid it.

However, they may be overlooking the fact that, so far, Bran has only ever looked into the past. While he may have more information to go on than others, there is no reason to believe he will foresee his own death.

Jon Snow

Jon Snow, too, has odds of +6600 from Betonline, and an even better +8000 from Bovada.lv. Many fans suspect that Jon is safe, having already died as a martyr once before and then risen from the grave. However, it is worth noting that many mythical story structures would show a martyr hero archetype like Jon giving up his life again and ascending to legendary status.

Jon’s death would also absolve him of the question of whether or not to pursue his new-found claim to the Iron Throne. So far, Jon has maintained unquestionable honor by fighting against an enemy that is literally death incarnate. To go to war for a seat of power in the south seems a bit beyond him.

Daenerys Targaryen

Daenerys Targaryen is in a bit more danger than her nephew, according to the gambling sites. They have her at +5000 and +2500, perhaps feeling that it is her turn to be a heroic sacrifice, clearing the path for Jon to take his place on the throne.

Of course, Daenerys remains the greatest power in the north, except perhaps for the night king. She commands the two unstoppable forces of the Dothraki and the Unsullied, not to mention two full-grown dragons. If Daenerys falls, it will likely not be at the hands of mortal men.

Tyrion Lannister

Betonline has given Tyrion odds of +4000, while Bovada has him at +5000. The so-called half-man has been through a lot, and has emerged with just a jagged scar across his face and a cutting sense of sarcasm.

Now, however, Tyrion has put himself in danger with a few consecutive mistakes in his strategizing for Daenerys. Some fans speculate that he will actually suffer at her hands when she learns what kind of deal he made behind her back with Cersei.

Arya Stark

Arya Stark has proven herself a survivor in Game of Thrones, though that does not make her invincible. Betonline gives her odds of +2800, while Bovada has her at +5000. Arya’s training with the Faceless Men should keep her reasonably safe from any human threat, though the White Walkers are an entirely different beast.

Meanwhile, many fans speculate that she will face The Mountain in the terrifying scene teased in the trailer.

Sansa Stark

The two betting sites differ on the Lady of Winterfell, Sansa Stark. Betonline has her at +3300, while Bovada has her at just +350. On the one hand, Sansa will not face combat, which is generally a good predictor of safety on the series. On the other, she is one of the show’s last great politicians in the tradition of Littlefinger, Varys and other schemers, so she is in an entirely different kind of danger.

Cersei Lannister

Queen Cersei gave up everything, including her brother Jaime to stay in King’s Landing where she hopes she will be safe. Of course, this is unlikely to keep her safe as the last combatant standing against Daenerys. Cersei has odds of +2000 from Betonline and +1200 from Bovada, and to many fans, it is only a matter of time before she falls.

Jaime Lannister

Meanwhile, Betonline has optimistic odds of +5000 for Jaime Lannister, while Bovada has a more conservative +1000. If the teaser for Season 8, Episode 2 is any indicator, Jaime is in serious danger, as it shows him standing an informal trial in Winterfell. To many fans, Jaime’s long redemption arc cannot be complete without martyrdom in the War for the Dawn.

The Greyjoys

Finally, the three lowest spots on the lists of these two betting sites are reserved for Theon, Euron and Yara Greyjoy, in that order. Theon has odds of +400 from Betonline and +750 from Bovada, which many fans see as generous after everything he’s been through. Theon was physically destroyed by Ramsay Bolton, and even now he is not exactly a formidable combatant.

Meanwhile, Euron has odds of +600 from Betonline and +210 from Bovada. The usurper of the Salt Throne has thrown in his lot with Cersei, and believes himself invincible to the White Walkers, as he could always sail away. Still, it seems certain that Euron’s reckless ways will get him killed, and many fans predict that Cersei herself is his greatest threat.

Finally, the gambling world does not favor Yara Greyjoy. She was rescued from captivity by Theon in the season premiere, and then promptly sailed home to hold the Iron Islands. Her role in the War for the Dawn is uncertain, but she seems like precisely the kind of noble, beloved character that the writers would snatch away from fans.



