‘Game of Thrones’: Will Varys Kill Daenerys in Season 8?

A rising Game of Thrones theory makes the case that Varys will betray Daenerys in favor of another ruler when the time comes.

Game of Thrones Season 8 is nearly here, and speculation as to how it will end is taking over the internet. Many fans have their eyes out for the final betrayal against Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), and they think that The Spider is the most likely candidate. Lord Varys, played by Conleth Hill, has not been shy about his shifting allegiance throughout the series, and one fan theory states that he will switch sides again when he learns the truth about the Targaryen family.

At the end of Season 7, Game of Thrones confirmed a long-held fan theory that Jon Snow (Kit Harington) is actually not the bastard son of Ned Stark, but the true-born son of Rhaegar Targaryen — Daenerys’ older brother — and Lyanna Stark, Ned Stark’s sister. Ned Stark hid the truth of Jon’s identity to protect him from Robert Baratheon, but now Bran and Sam have uncovered it, and presumably the whole world will know in Season 8.

Obviously, how various characters react to this news will play a big role in the final season. To some fans, it stands to reason that Varys will decide to support Jon’s claim to the throne. For one thing, the laws of succession in Westeros support him more than Daenerys. The male claim is always favored over that of the female, and the lords of Westeros would jump at the chance to have a king over a queen.

For another, Varys has made it very clear that he has some misgivings about Daenerys. In Season 7, he noted that she has a dangerous temper, and could become as tyrannical as her father without proper advisors. In the council room on Dragonstone, he warned her: “as long as I have my eyes, I’ll use them,” and some fans think his eyes will settle right on Jon Snow.

To Varys, Jon may be the better candidate for king simply because he will be easier to earn support for. Unlike Daenerys, Jon is a Westerosi born and raised. He did not bring two foreign armies to the continent and will not be seen as a conquerer so much as a King in the North expanding his rightful territory. On forums like Reddit, fans differ as to whether Varys will see Daenerys’ dragons as a point against her or a point in her favor. While they make it easier for her to claim decisive victories, they will remind many Westerosi of war and bloodshed.

Of course, even if this theory comes to fruition, it doesn’t necessarily tell us anything about who will wind up on the Iron Throne. As clever as he is, Varys does not get the final say on the succession. Besides, the other threat that marched into Westeros at the end of Season 7 could make the Game of Thrones inconsequential anyway.



Game of Thrones Season 8 premieres on Sunday, April 14 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.