‘Game of Thrones’: Is Tyrion in Love With Daenerys?

Warning: Major Spoilers ahead for the Season 7 finale of Game of Thrones! Continue reading at your own risk…

Over the course of seven seasons of Game of Thrones, Daenerys has has her fair share of men swooning over her. Khal Drogo, Jorah Mormont, Daario Naharis, and even Jon Snow have found themselves in awe of the Dragon Queen.

After Sunday’s finale, and some old comments from George R.R. Martin, it looks like we can add Tyrion to that list.

When Jon and Dany disappeared into her room at the end of episode, Tyrion was seen watching from a distance. He almost looked a bit jealous. One theory suggests that he made a secret deal with Cersei and he’s worried Jon and Dany will screw it up. However, plenty of others seem to believe that the hand of the queen has feelings for his leader.

As if the look he was giving the couple wasn’t enough, some digging into writer George R.R. Martin’s original pitch for the book series reveals that a potential love triangle has always been in store for Tyrion and Jon Snow.

According to Vanity Fair, Martin’s pitch had Jon Snow fall in love with his not-so sister Arya Stark, who was also loved by Tyrion Lannister. As you could probably guess, Arya did not reciprocate those feelings. This is what Martin wrote on the subject:

Exiled, Tyrion will change sides, making common cause with the surviving Starks to bring his brother down, and falling helplessly in love with Arya Stark while he’s at it. His passion is, alas, unreciprocated, but no less intense for that, and it will lead to a deadly rivalry between Tyrion and Jon Snow.

That obviously changed, and Jon Snow fell for Daenerys, but the twisted triangle with Tyrion could still remain.

With that in mind, it does seem as though Tyrion has gone to great lengths to get rid of the men in Dany’s life. It was he who suggested Daario stay back in Meereen. It was also Tyrion who convinced Dany to send Jorah Mormont away.

With only six episodes left in the series, it’s entirely plausible that Tyrion could confess his love for his queen in the final season, even if it isn’t something she wants to hear.