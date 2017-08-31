The ‘Game of Thrones’ Bromance Is Real: Watch Tormund and The Hound Goof Around Behind-the-Scenes

After watching the two characters banter back and forth in last week’s Game of Thrones episode, fans instantly fell in love with the idea that Tormund and The Hound were meant to be best friends. Well, your wish has been granted, as the actors have become total buddies while the cameras aren’t rolling.

When you’ve had to much trailer time… #behindthescenes #got7 A post shared by Kristofer Hivju (@khivju) on Aug 24, 2017 at 12:35pm PDT

On Thursday, Kristofer Hivju – who plays Tormund Giantsbane – posted a video to his Instagram account, featuring a beautiful singing performance from Rory McCann, aka The Hound.

Hivju’s post was captioned, “When you’ve had too much trailer time…” making it evident that the actors can often get bored when they’re not filming.

The video begins with McCann, in full Hound makeup, strumming his guitar from behind his trailer. He starts singing the song “Yellow Bird” by The Mills Brothers, though the camera often turns back around to Hivju as he interjects with the background vocals.

Perhaps the most interesting thing about the entire video is seeing The Hound in a happy state. As we all know, his character is usually anything but.

Now that Hivju and McCann are clearly best friends off-screen, can Tormund and The Hound get their own spin-off series? Please??