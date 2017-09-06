‘Game of Thrones’: Gwendoline Christie Reveals Tormund Creeps on Her When the Cameras Aren’t Rolling

Well, it looks like Game of Thrones fans aren’t the only people really pushing for Brienne and Tormund to get together!

Gwendoline Christie, who plays Brienne of Tarth, appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers this week to talk about the penultimate season of Game of Thrones. Obviously, Meyers brought up the topic of Brienne and Tormund, and Christie revealed that Tormund actor Kristofer Hivju messes with her on the set.

“He likes to continue being in character even off set,” Christie explained to Meyers. “He will start chewing a sandwich wildly at me… really kind of making love to that sandwich.”

Yes, Hivju does exactly what you would expect Tormund to do to impress a woman. He loudly chews a sandwich while staring her down. What else would he do?

Christie went on to say that she didn’t think there was supposed to be anything romantic between the two characters. However, once Tormund gave her character that memorable look in Season 6, it was all over.

“In the script, it simply said, ‘Tormund gives Brienne a look,’ ” the actress said. “I was not expecting the power, the magnitude of sort of intense sexual intention to pour out of a man’s eyes and cover me.”

Fans didn’t really expect that relationship either, but that look changed everything. Now, the two characters coupling up is all anyone seems to want.