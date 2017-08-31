Did ‘Game of Thrones’ Hide a ‘Terminator’ Nod in the Latest Episode?

WARNING: Major Spoilers ahead for the latest episode of Game of Thrones! Continue reading at your own risk…

The Game of Thrones showrunners possibly made a reference to the futuristic action franchise Terminator, and most fans likely didn’t catch it.

On this past Sunday night’s episode 6 of the HBO drama, Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys saved the day by rescuing Jon Snow’s super team as they ventured beyond The Wall. When the Mother of Dragons landed in the middle of the frozen lake with her three dragons, she outstretched her arm as if to say, “Come with me if you wanna live.”

While Dany didn’t actually utter the phrase, it was a strikingly similar gesture that she made in Terminator: Genisys.

In the 2015 film, fans may recall the scene when Clarke’s character, Sarah Conner, heroically burst through a department store in an armored truck. She outstretched her arm and shouted the famous catchphrase.

This was likely an unintended callback, but it was a humorous connection nonetheless.

Even though Terminator: Genisys wasn’t well-received by critics, Clarke has found massive success with GOT. The show is in its seventh season and the action is hitting an all-time in the last few episodes.

Of many of the highly-anticipated events, one of them is a possible romance with Dany and Kit Harrington’s Jon Snow. Earlier this week, Alan Taylor, who directed “Beyond the Wall” confirmed an interview with The Daily Beast this week that there will be a relationship between the two fan-favorite characters.

“There’s no secret that this is where this is going,” Taylor said. “Readers of the book have known that things were heading towards this destination for a while. Even the characters in this story know it’s heading in this direction. Tyrion is making fun of Dany about what’s brewing. So we knew it’s got to come at some point, and I was glad that I got to be there for a major step forward for them.”

Be sure to tune in for the season finale of Game of Thrones this coming Sunday at 9/8c on HBO.