‘Game of Thrones’ Star Gwendoline Christie Dishes on Season 8 Finale: ‘You’re Going to Need Therapy’

Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie recently dished on the show’s Season 8 finale, telling fans that they are “going to need therapy.”

Christie spoke about the iconic fantasy series with E! News while attending the premiere of her new film Welcome to Marwen.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I think just the show ending is going to send all of the world into professional help,” she added. “I think it’s going to make me incredibly emotional. We’re all emotional about the fact that this is the end, and this is the end of something incredibly significant for all of us, and it’s been a truly incredible thing to be a part of.”

Emotions are coming: Gwendoline Christie says we’re all going to need therapy after #GameOfThrones ends. pic.twitter.com/rXWBh7QsKl — E! News (@enews) December 12, 2018

Christie plays the strong and noble Brienne of Tarth on Game of Thrones, and has appeared on the series since its second season.

In Welcome to Marwen, she co-stars alongside Steve Carell, Leslie Mann, Diane Kruger, Merritt Wever, Janelle Monáe, Eiza González, Leslie Zemeckis and Neil Jackson.

Christie’s Game of Thrones co-star Kit Harrington also recently opened up about the series finale, expressing concern that some fans may not be happy with the way the show ends.

“I think a TV series that’s spanned eight, nine years is an incredibly difficult thing to end,” he stated. “I think not everyone’s going to be happy, you know, and you can’t please everyone. My favorite TV shows are Sopranos, Breaking Bad, and The Wire, and they all ended in a way that…It’s never going to satisfy you.”

Notably, Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin wasn’t ready for the show to end, recently telling journalists, “We could’ve gone 11, 12, 13 seasons. If you’ve read my novels, you know there was enough material for more seasons.”

“David and Dan have been saying for like five seasons that seven seasons is all they would go,” he added. “We got them to go to eight but not any more than that. There was a period like five years ago when they were saying seven seasons and I was saying 10 seasons and they won, they’re the ones actually working on it.”

Game of Thrones Season 8 premieres April 2019, and Welcome to Marwen opens in theaters Friday, Dec. 21.