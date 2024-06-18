'Game of Thrones' Spinoff 'The Hedge Knight' Adds Five Cast Members as Filming Begins

HBO dropped a huge update on A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight on Tuesday, including production news, new cast members and even a first-look image. This prequel is filming now and is slated to premiere in 2025, and so far fans seem pleased with the way it is taking shape. In this image, star Peter Claffey looks every bit like Ser Duncan the Tall.

The Hedge Knight stars Claffey as Dunk, as you can see below, and Dexter Sol Ansell as Dunk's squire, Egg. On Tuesday, HBO revealed five more cast members: Finn Bennett as Aerion Targaryen, Bertie Carvel as Baelor Targaryen, Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle, Daniel Ings as Ser Lyonel Baratheon and Sam Spruell as Maekar Targaryen. Writer Ira Parker is the showrunner and co-creator of the series along with author George R.R. Martin, and HBO just announced director Sarah Adina Smith, who is on board for the first three episodes.

(Photo: Steffan Hill/HBO)

This series is an adaptation of Martin's novella The Hedge Knight, which is the first of three novellas about Dunk and Egg. Martin has discussed plans to write more novellas – perhaps as many as nine – and to connect these prequels to the beginning of A Song of Ice and Fire, in a way. The story begins about 90 years before A Game of Thrones, at a time when dragons are believed to be extinct but House Targaryen still has a firm grasp on the Iron Throne.

The new cast members fill out some of the most important characters in the story – and in Westerosi history. Carvel is playing "Baelor Breakspear," heir to the Iron Throne at the time of the story. He is also the Hand of the King, working with his father King Daeron II. Spruell is playing Baelor's younger brother, Prince Maekar Targaryen, father of Egg and of Bennett's character Aerion. "Aerion Brightflame" is one of the most infamous "mad Targaryens" in Martin's story, and the bizarre manner of his death was even described on the TV show in Season 1.

There are still a few vital characters needed to finish out this cast, but considering how much smaller this story is in scale than Game of Thrones or House of the Dragon, The Hedge Knight is already shaping up nicely. The tale revolves around a tourney featuring some of the greatest knights in Westeros, but it focuses closely on the perspective of Dunk, who is entering his very first tourney at the age of 19 or 20 years old. An enthusiastic child tags along begging to become his squire, and Dunk accepts without realizing that Egg is short for Aegon, a prince far down in the line of succession.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight is filming now and is expected to premiere sometime in 2025 with six episodes. Martin's novella is available now in the collection A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms in print, digital and audiobook formats.