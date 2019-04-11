‘Game of Thrones’: Shake Shack Reveals Secret Menu With Themed Items

Brush up on your Valyrian, because dinner is coming to Shake Shack.

With the final season of Game of Thrones now just days away, Shake Shack (Rholītso Rhakion in Valyrian) is giving fans a way to eat like they’ve just been seated on the Iron Throne and crowned the King or Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Protector of the Seven Kingdoms.

In honor of the final season, the beloved restaurant has introduced a limited-edition menu paying homage to Game of Thrones, and ordering it won’t be that easy, as you’ll have to speak in the fictional language spoken in the show, Valyrian.

First up on the menu, which features two limited-time-only items, is the Dracarys Burger (Drakaro Parkliapos in Valyrian), a burger paying respects to Daenerys of the House Targaryen, the First of Her Name, The Unburnt, Queen of the Andals, the Rhoynar and the First Men, Queen of Meereen, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, Protector of the Realm, Lady Regent of the Seven Kingdoms, Breaker of Chains and Mother of Dragons.

The burger, “griddled by the fires of Drogon and Rhaegal,” features a double Monterey Jack cheeseburger sourced from the finest head of cattle The Seven Kingdoms has to offer.” It is topped with “a fiery ShackSauce created from herbs and spices sourced from the conquered cities of Yunhai, Meeren and Astapor. The final touch are slabs of bacon imported from Essos—a Dothraki delicacy.

Patrons are warned that the Dracarys Burger “may be too hot for non-Targaryens.

The second item, the Dragonglass Shake, is billed as a “prime example of the Wall to Table movement.” Known as “Zīrtom Perzomy Rholītsos” in Valyrian, the shake boasts frozen custard and packed snow that has been “harvested beyond the Wall and hand churned by members of the Night’s Watch. Final prep occurs in Winterfell, where the shake is topped with shards of Dragonglass imported from the caves of Dragonstone.”

The Dragonglass Shake is only available in a limited supply, as “the Wall is currently undergoing major renovations.”

The dual menu items first debuted earlier this month at Shake Shack’s Madison Square Park location in New York City, but beginning on Friday, April 12, GoT fans across the nation will be able to get a taste of Westeros at participating Shake Shack locations. The shake, available until May 19, will cost you $6.79 while the burger, available through May 21, is priced at $7.99.

Game of Thrones Season 8 premieres on Sunday, April 14 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.