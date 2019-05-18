‘Game of Thrones’ Series Finale Plot, Ending Reportedly Leak in Text Messages and Fans Are Not Happy

The Game of Thrones finale has reportedly been spoiled in online leaks, and many fans are already disappointed in the outcome.

Warning! Spoilers for Game of Thrones lie ahead!

Videos by PopCulture.com

Rumors and leaks about Game of Thrones have been circulating for years on social media and fan forums, and many have turned out to be true. One major source of spoilers has been a set of leaked text message which first appeared on Reddit. The anonymous person who wrote the texts got a lot right about last week’s episode, so fans are trusting them on the finale as well.



Can’t get disappointed at the latest #gameofthrones episode if you read the leaks and got disappointed two weeks ago pic.twitter.com/bqVtQSs8As — Lewis Twiby (@LewisTwiby) May 13, 2019

According to the supposed leaks, Daenerys is not safe on the Iron Throne just yet. There are some big shake-ups for the monarchy before it is all over, and Westeros will never look the same again. The full details are laid out in several places online.

The original Reddit thread containing the leaks has been deleted and removed by moderators. However, it was copied and re-distributed elsewhere. The most complete summary of the potential spoilers, for those interested, is on Reddit’s r/FreeFolk forum, where user u/cgmcnama has compiled a summary of the finale.

Of course, as trustworthy as the leaks appear to be, we cannot trust them fully until the episode itself airs on Sunday. Many fans would rather wait and see it for themselves, getting the story on the screen as it was meant to be seen rather than in an out-of-context format.

Just read the #GameOfThrones series finale leak of Episode 6 and idk what to feel anymore.. pic.twitter.com/vmJgI0xIEx — Jantzen Tan (@jaaantzen) May 17, 2019





Others accepted the spoilers as reality, and they are not happy. Many people online are more outraged over the ending itself than the people who leaked it, and they are directing their vitriol at the writers of the show.

“[Game of Thrones] is gonna have the stupidest ending in all of history!!” one person tweeted. “YOU PLAYED YOURSELF!!!”

“Hoping the “Leak” is actually a diversion from D&DB,” added another, referring to showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. “If not, it is the laziest ending to a truly fabulous story.”

“I wish somebody would leak the last episode of Game of Thrones just so I can watch it and move on from the disappointment,” a third person wrote.

Fan outrage over Game of Thrones has taken over social media in recent weeks as the series that has defined the decade winds to a close. However, HBO may take us back to Westeros again one day, with two Game of Thrones prequel series in development and one pilot order. Until then, fans will have to take the show for what it is.

The Game of Thrones series finale airs on Sunday, May 19 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.