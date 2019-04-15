‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8: Will Bronn Kill Tyrion and Jamie?

Bronn got a surprising offer from Queen Cersei on Sunday’s episode of Game of Thrones, but it is unclear whether he will take it.

Warning! Spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 1 ahead!

The season premiere of Game of Thrones got all the pieces moving again, and not all in the direction fans were hoping. While most of the characters gather their forces in the north for the war against the White Walkers, Cersei still rules in King’s Landing, and she has plans to take out her brothers from afar.

Season 8, Episode 1 found the lovable sell-sword Bronn in one of the show’s classic “sexposition” scenes. He was in his chambers with three prostitutes, discussing the horrors of his battle against Danerys’ Dothraki and dragon last season. Their appointment was cut short when Cersei’s Hand, the nefarious Qyburn, came in with an offer for Bronn.

In a strange, circular conversation, Qyburn told Bronn that Cersei wants him to travel north and kill her brothers, Tyrion and Jaime Lannister. He took pains to phrase it as an offer rather than a command, as if Cersei was offering him a great reward for a normal job. He pointed out that Bronn had worked with both brothers in the past, and that he had been left hanging on their promises of gold and lands.

Qyburn even offered Bronn the same crossbow that Tyrion used to kill Tywin Lannister, saying that Cersei had a sense of “poetic justice.” Bronn, for his part, pointed out that Cersei was the one who had taken away his castle a few seasons ago, but Qyburn promised that his rewards this time would be far greater.

The scene is left unresolved, and it is anyone’s guess what Bronn will do next. The sell-sword has always said that he has no loyalty, and will fight for the highest bidder. Still, there is no doubt that he genuinely likes both Jaime and Tyrion, and it seems unlikely that he will kill them.

At the very least, it seems safe to assume that Bronn will be heading north in the coming episodes. He knows that he cannot refuse Cersei’s “offer” and stay in King’s Landing without facing retribution, so he will have to flee, and Tyrion and Jaime are both in the north. Whether he goes that way to team up with them or try to take them out, only time will tell.



Game of Thrones airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.