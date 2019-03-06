‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Trailer Reveals Who’s Left on Arya’s List

The new Game of Thrones Season 8 trailer reveals a couple of characters who are on Arya Stark‘s kill-list that are still alive.

As the footage roles we see both Cersei Lannister and The Mountain standing near one another. Cersei is on Arya’s list for the part she played in the death of Araya’s father, Ned Stark. The Mountain (Gregor Clegane) is on her list for his role in torturing captives at Harrenhal.

Two important characters that are on Arya’s list and still around but not seen in the trailer are The Hound (Sandor Clegane) and Melisandre, the Red Woman.

The Hound was on Arya’s list for killing Mycah, the butcher’s boy, but Arya once left The Hound for dead after he lost a battle against Brienne of Tarth. Melisandre is on Arya’s list for kidnapping Gendry. Arya may get her revenge on the sorceress yet, as Melisandre has said that it is her fate to die in Westeros.

There are a couple of minor characters who were on Arya’s list whose current whereabouts and mortal status are unknown. First, there is Beric Dondarrion, who wound up on the list for selling Gendry to Melisandre in the first place. Beric is possibly alive, but it is not known if he survived the collapse of Wall in Season 6’s finale.

Another character on Aray’s list who may still be kicking is Ilyn Payne, the Executioner who cut off her father’s head. Ilyn was last mentioned in Season 4 when Tywin Lannister tells his son Tyrion that he won’t let the executioner take his head.

Speaking of Tywin, he was on Arya’s list but — like many other characters on her list — he has already met his fate. The Lannister family patriarch was shot with an arrow by Tyrion after the son discovered his father’s deception.

Below, you will find the other names on Arya’s list and how they died:

Meryn Trant — Killed Syrio Forel, Araya’s sword-fighting teacher): Arya slit Meryn’s throat in a Braavosi brothel where she found him abusing underage girls. Joffrey — Ordered her father Ned Stark’s execution: Joffrey was poionsed at his weddinig to Margaery Martell by her grandmother Olenna Martell and Petyr Baelish. Polliver — Killed Lommy, stole Needle, and partook in torture at Harrenhal: Arya killed Polliver after randomly coming across him at an inn. Rorge — Tortured Harrenhal captives, and threatened to rape Arya: Rorge was killed by Arya after her and Biter attacked her and the Hound. Walder Frey — Ordered the murder of her family at the infamous Red Wedding: Arya fed Walder two of his sons in a pie and then slit his throat afterwards. Thoros of Myr — Helped sell Gendry to Melisandre: Thoros froze to death after being hurt in a battle against the Night King’s army.

Game of Thrones Season 8 premieres on Sunday, April 14 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.