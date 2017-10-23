The ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Scripts Made Kit Harington Cry

Fans aren’t the only ones crying over the upcoming conclusion of Game of Thrones. As it turns out, the final episodes have Jon Snow getting a little teary-eyed as well.

This past week, Game of Thrones star Kit Harington sat down on BBC’s The One Show to talk about the eighth season of the series. After revealing that the cast has finally read some of the scripts, he said that he “cried at the end.”

Harington went on to explain his emotion during that moment, saying, “You have to remember that eight years of it, no one really cares about it more than us. It’s been an institution longer than any other institution I’ve been in. School drama school, anything. I get a bit weepy thinking about it. It’s going to be a strange year saying goodbye to everyone and having last scenes with this person and that person.”

Harington, along with Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Lena Headey Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Alfie Allen, Iain Glen, Conleth Hill and John Bradley, has been a main part of the series since its debut in 2011.

Filming on the final six episodes of the series is set to begin in Belfast, and the cast has already been put on lockdown in order to keep the story a secret.

“[I was told] ‘Don’t tell them you’re filming,’” Harington said later in the interview. “‘Don’t take pictures in Belfast. Don’t do all of that.’”