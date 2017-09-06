‘Game of Thrones’ Star Confirms Main Characters Will Become Wights in Season 8

If you thought that seeing Viserion turned into a wight was tough to watch, you’d better prepare yourself for heartbreak when Game of Thrones returns for its final season.

The fight between the living and the dead has finally arrived, and the Night King is marching his army into Westeros. When Season 8 eventually premieres, it will see the undead ruler go toe-to-toe with Daenerys, Jon Snow, and their armies. Unfortunately, according to one of the show’s biggest stars, some of the major characters will find themselves in the same boat as Viserion, fighting for the Night King in the Great War.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After the finale, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jaime, spoke with Esquire about his character. He chatted for a bit about the Season 7 finale before turning his attention to the upcoming installment.

Things got serious when Coster-Waldau talked about how Jaime could die, and he revealed that Viserion wasn’t the Night King’s last transformation.

“The fear is that I would be turned into one of those undead,” the actor said. “That would suck. You know some of the main characters are going to get turned. There are going to be some blue-eyed main characters running around. And, god, I hope it’s not me.”

That’s right, according to Coster-Waldau, multiple characters will get turned into wights during the great war. Now, it’s just a matter of figuring out which ones.