‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8, Episode 3 Trailer Released

The Battle of Winterfell is here in the Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 3 trailer.

Warning! Spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 2 lie ahead!

The battlements of the Stark family home were armed and ready as three horn blasts sounded the arrival of the Night King in Season 8’s second episode, and in Episode 3, fire will finally meet ice

“The most heroic thing we can do now is look the truth in the face,” Sansa says at the start of the trailer.

The trailer then flashes to scenes from battle, including the Hound wandering the halls of Winterfell, Arya running from an unknown person, Daenerys and Jon speaking.

“Stand your ground,” Brienne, with the Unsullied army and the rest of the army of the living at her back yells.

Set to air on Sunday, April 28, and with an official runtime of 60 minutes, Episode 3 of the popular HBO series will depict the “longest consecutive battle sequence ever committed to film,” which was filmed over the course of 11 weeks of night shoots.

“What we have asked the production team and crew to do this year truly has never been done in television or in a movie. This final face-off between the Army of the Dead and the army of the living is completely unprecedented and relentless and a mixture of genres even within the battle.” Co-executive producer Bryan Cogman said. “There are sequences built within sequences built within sequences. David and Dan [wrote] an amazing puzzle and Miguel came in and took it apart and put it together again. It’s been exhausting but I think it will blow everybody away.”

Fans got their first look of the long-awaited battle in the official Season 8 trailer released just ahead of the premiere, and were teased with a gathering of forces on the frontlines of Winterfell, including Brienne of Tarth, Podrick Payne, and the Unsullied Army, as the hooves of the Night King’s horse came into view, officially bringing Winter to Winterfell.

Directed by Miguel Sapochnik, the episode will likely see a number of our heroes fall, with HBO’s Vice President of Drama, Francesca Orsi, having previously stated that many characters in the main cast die off “one by one” in the final season.

Although spoilers regarding which of the main cast meet a grisly fate have been kept top secret, an algorithm created by a team of analysts at Technical University of Munich predict that the characters most likely to die are Ser Gregor “The Hound” Clegane (80.3-percent), Sansa Stark (73.3-percent) and Bran Stark (57.8 percent).

New episodes of Game of Thrones air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO. The series is set to conclude with the finale on Sunday, May 19 at 9 p.m. ET.