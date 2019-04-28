‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8, Episode 3 Reportedly Leaks

Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 3 has reportedly leaked online in some parts of the world.

Warning: Game of Thrones Spoilers ahead

Videos by PopCulture.com

The episode seems to have leaked in Spain, and, while it does not appear to have leaked in the U.S., images from the episode have been publish online.

The screen-capture images reveal some shocking possible deaths, so be warned before clicking the links to Reddit and 4chan. This not the first episode of the fantasy series to leak, as the previous two episodes also leaked before they officially aired.

Episode 2 of this season of Game of Thrones was accidentally leaked through Amazon Prime, with the company issuing a statement on the leak later.

“We regret that for a short time Amazon customers in Germany were able to access episode two of season eight of Game of Thrones,” an Amazon spokesperson said of the leak. “This was an error and has been rectified.”

Prior to that, the season premiere was accidentally leaked trough DirecTV, who also issued a subsequent statement on the leak.

“Apparently our system was as excited as we are for Game of Thrones tonight and gave a few DIRECTV Now customers early access to the episode by mistake,” an AT&T spokesperson said, as AT&T owns DirecTV. “When we became aware of the error, we immediately fixed it, and we look forward to tuning in this evening.”

Regarding the leak of Episode 3, there have been some major implications regarding the fate of a number of characters.

It was inevitable that some fan-favorite characters would not make it past The Battle of Winterfell, but the leaked images reveal that those losses are going to hurt way more than we thought they would.

Notably, however, the leaked images also reveal that a major return is also taking place this episode, as a character that has not been seen since last season will be back.

It will be very interesting to see how the events of Episode 3 impact the the ending of the show, and whether or not the armies of Westeros rally again to face of against the Night King and his horde of White walkers.

Many of the stars of the show have spoken candidly about how they believed the series finale would be emotional, and of the leaked images we’ve seen are any indication, they were 100 percent right.

New episodes of Game of Thrones air on HBO, Sundays at 9 p.m. ET. The series finale is scheduled to air on Sunday, May 19 at 9 p.m. ET.