‘Game of Thrones’: Season 8, Episode 2 Teases Possible Jaime Lannister Death

Jaime Lannister could be in trouble as soon as next week when Game of Thrones Season 8 returns.

Warning! Spoilers for Game of Thrones lie ahead!

Videos by PopCulture.com

Game of Thrones Season 8 premiered on Sunday with an episode that set up the board for lot of drama to come. That included the arrival of Jaime Lannister right at the end of the episode. Things are not likely to go well for the disgraced knight, as fans saw in the preview for next week’s episode.

The one-minute preview shows Daenerys holding court in Winterfell’s great hall, with Jaime standing before her as if he is on trial. She recalls her older brother, Viserys Targaryen, telling her about how he dreamed of punishing Jaime for murdering their father, the Mad King Aerys.

As fans know, Daenerys is far from the only one with an axe to grind against Jaime. His dramatic arrival at Winterfell on Sunday showed him coming face to face with Bran, who sat waiting for him in the castle courtyard. In the pilot episode, Jaime pushed Bran out of a tower window in Winterfell to try and kill him after Bran saw Jaime and Cersei sleeping together.

The preview shows Sansa Stark and Bran watching Daenerys’ deposition of Jaime, perhaps eager for their own retribution. Meanwhile, Tyrion is there as well, perhaps feeling conflicted about his brother, who has become a political enemy.

With all this in mind, Jaime could be doomed as soon as Season 8, Episode 2, though there is no guarantee. The Kingslayer took a gamble when he rode north to join in the War for the Dawn. On the one hand, he knows that he is widely hated by the people there, but on the other he knows that they need able fighters and commanders for the coming battles.

In addition, it seems unlikely that anyone at Winterfell will have time to be bloodthirsty for Jaime. Daenerys has repeatedly disavowed her father in recent seasons, acknowledging that he was a cruel king and asking forgiveness for his crimes. As for Bran, he has become the Three-Eyed Raven, and he hardly identifies as the young boy who was thrown from the tower now that he is nearly omniscient.

Moreover, all of these characters have bigger things to worry about. Daenerys will probably learn the truth of Jon Snow’s parentage next episode, casting doubt on her claim to the throne. Finally, the trailer ends with Tormund warning that the Armies of the Dead are nearly at their gates. Perhaps if Jaime can survive long enough to prove himself useful, the human forces will accept him.



Game of Thrones airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.