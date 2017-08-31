‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 Finale Shocks the World With Terrifying Cliffhanger

WARNING: MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD FOR THE GAME OF THRONES SEASON FINALE! Continue reading at your own risk…

If you thought that Game of Thrones couldn’t get any more ridiculous, then tonight’s Season 7 finale was probably a giant shock to your system. After finding out in “Beyond the Wall” that the Night King had turned Viserion into his weapon, “The Dragon and the Wolf” ended by showing us exactly how he was going use the beast.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the final moments of the season, the Night King took Viserion straight through the wall.

That’s right, the impenetrable wall we’ve been hearing about since the first episode has just been breached. The war with the Night King has been brought to Westeros.

The Night King rode Viserion’s back towards Eastwatch where he performed his own version of “Dracarys” and used the dragon to get through the wall.

This puts the entire world in a dangerous position. The wall used to be able to keep the army of the dead out, but that’s not the case any more. All of the wights and White Walkers will now march into Westeros with ease. The wildlings housed in Eastwatch likely won’t be able to hold them off.

When Season 8 debuts next summer, the entire world will be at war.

Photo Credit: HBO