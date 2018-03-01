‘Game of Thrones’ Promo Poster Teases Final Season in 2019

A new Game of Thrones promo poster has been unveiled and it teases the series' final season in 2019.

Official promo poster for Game of Thrones season 8! pic.twitter.com/RkxvL5llnN — King Jon Snow (@LordSnow) February 27, 2018

While the poster, as shared by Collider, really doesn't reveal any details or offer any clues, it does use house sigils to tease the final epic battle brewing between Cersei Lannister, Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen.

Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark on Game of Thrones, recently reveled that she knows how the series ends in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel.

Williams said it was "surreal" to see how the series wrapped up, before adding, "If I told you, you'd be like, 'Ohhh,' but if you watch it, you're like, 'Ahhhh.'"

Williams also admitted that she let her mother read the scripts for the upcoming season even though she "probably" should not have, to which Kimmel joked, "My mother is the last person I would give those scripts to, literally the last person."

She also explained that she knows how many episodes will be in the final season, but could not reveal the exact number yet, as reported by ET.

In another recently reported on interview, Williams was quoted as supposedly revealing the show's season 8 premiere month.

"We wrap in December and we air our first episode in April [2019]. That's a four-month turnaround for these huge episodes," the actress said.

"There's a lot that goes into the final edit. You would not want to rush this season at all. We owe it to our audience and our fans to really do this final season to the best of our abilities," Williams added. She later claimed that her statement was misinterpreted.

"Just a tweet letting you know this [Game of Thrones] release date 'quote' I've supposedly given is completely false and taken from an interview I did years ago," she tweeted.

Her Game of Thrones co-star Peter Dinklage shared thoughts on the shows finale season as well, saying in an interview that the series is ending at the "perfect time."

"It's time," the Tyrion Lannister actor said. "Storywise, not just for all our lives. It's the perfect time to end it. Sometimes shows stay on a little too long, the jumping-the-shark thing."

During his conversation with Variety, Dinklage also talked about moving on and saying goodbye to his character. "It's bittersweet when it's time to move on with everything," he said.

"It's always the sad part of our business, because you get pockets of great people for short amounts of time and then you have to move on and it's always heartbreaking. Especially when you've spent more than a couple months with people," he added.

As previously mentioned, Game of Thrones will not air its eighth and final season until sometime in 2019, a fact that Dinklage touched on before concluding the interview. "It's the final season, and it's a long one so we're taking our time," he said.