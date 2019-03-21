‘Game of Thrones’: New Season 8 Artwork Gives Fans Eerie Chill

We’re just a month away from the premiere of the final season of Game of Thrones on HBO and the network shared a new teaser image combining two of the show’s more important icons into one fan-serving picture.

While it is missing any mention of winter — and the dead — the image clearly features a representation of the Iron Throne front and center.

The uncomfortable seat of power from King’s Landing is made from countless swords from defeated warriors across the years and has become a bit of a trademark for the show’s promotional campaigns.

View this post on Instagram The final season. #GameofThrones A post shared by gameofthrones (@gameofthrones) on Mar 21, 2019 at 8:00am PDT

But as Entertainment Tonight points out, a closer look gives fans something else to ponder. At the bottom are eyes of a dragon, the mythical creatures belonging to Daenerys Targaryen on the show. While the image is just a general production, could it hold a deeper meaning for what we can expect on the show this final run?

Daenerys is down to two dragons on the show at the current time, with the third currently taking up with the undead on their way south. Does the inclusion of the dragon connected with the throne symbolize her final ascension to rule this season? It has certainly been a long time in the making if true.

It would also be a nice moment for star Emilia Clarke. The actress revealed in an eye-opening piece with the New Yorker that she almost died in following season one of the show.

“At some level, I knew what was happening: my brain was damaged,” Clarke shares in the New Yorker piece. “I remember being told that I should sign a release form for surgery. Brain surgery? I was in the middle of my very busy life — I had no time for brain surgery. But, finally, I settled down and signed. And then I was unconscious. For the next three hours, surgeons went about repairing my brain. This would not be my last surgery, and it would not be the worst. I was twenty-four years old.”

The actress went on to reveal that she suffered a brain aneurysm after filming the first season the show. Later, while recovering, doctors discovered a second on the other side of her brain.

Clarke went on to praise the care she was “so lucky to receive” and noted that many others have had it far worse over the years. The long road to recovery certainly paid off in the end with her career still moving and growing as this chapter comes to an end.

She did reveal that she needed some wine after reading the final script for the series, so it clearly packs a punch.

Game of Thrones returns to HBO for its final season April 14.