Maisie Williams Reveals When in 2019 ‘Game of Thrones’ Returns

We all know Game of Thrones won’t be returning until 2019, but now Maisie Williams has revealed the specific month when the show will return.

“We wrap in December and we air our first episode in April [2019]. That’s a four-month turnaround for these huge episodes,” the actress said, according to EW.

“There’s a lot that goes into the final edit. You would not want to rush this season at all. We owe it to our audience and our fans to really do this final season to the best of our abilities,” Williams added.

The actress also spoke about her character and what she hopes to see come out of the final episodes for the youngest Stark daughter. “I would love for Arya to find her true self again and let go of this anger and revenge that’s accompanied her on this journey. I’d love for her to be happy,” Williams confessed.

Interestingly, six of Game of Thrones previous seasons also premiered in April. The only exception was season seven due to taking longer to film than originally planned.

One other notable thing from Williams’ quote is that she says that production for the final season will wrap in December, but other previously reports have indicated that it would finished filming by the end of summer.

In another new interview, Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage says that the series is ending at the “perfect time.”

“It’s time,” the Tyrion Lannister actor said. “Storywise, not just for all our lives. It’s the perfect time to end it. Sometimes shows stay on a little too long, the jumping-the-shark thing.”

During his conversation with Variety, Dinklage also talked about moving on and saying goodbye to his character. “It’s bittersweet when it’s time to move on with everything,” he said.

“It’s always the sad part of our business, because you get pockets of great people for short amounts of time and then you have to move on and it’s always heartbreaking. Especially when you’ve spent more than a couple months with people,” he later added.

As previously mentioned, Game of Thrones will not air its eighth and final season until sometime in 2019, a fact that Dinklage touched on before concluding the interview. “It’s the final season, and it’s a long one so we’re taking our time,” he said.