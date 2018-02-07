Kit Harington Films ‘Game of Thrones’ in King’s Landing for First Time

“The King in the North” has finally made his way down south.

Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington, wearing his classic black fur cloak as Jon Snow, was spotted by paparazzi photographers shooting in the town of Dubrovnik in Croatia, the filming location of the Westeros’ capital city of King’s Landing.

The photos, which you can see here, mark the first time Harington has filmed on the King’s Landing location.

The scene Harington is filming appears to show Snow walking down a staircase of stone steps flanked by two guards wearing all black, perhaps his former brothers from the Night’s Watch. In-between takes, Harrington was spotted sneaking in a cigarette and a cup of coffee.

Harington’s character had only been to King’s Landing once in the prior seven seasons, where he arrives alongside Daenerys, Tyrion, the Hound and others to try and convince Cersei and Jaime Lannister to aid them in their battle against the Night King and the army of the dead. Though the two groups discussed matters inside a worn-down dragon pen, Snow never made his way up to the Red Keep, home to the Iron thrown currently ruled by Cersei.

They convince the duo by showing them the Wight they captured north of The Wall, but Cersei later reveals she intends to betray Daenerys’ forces, causing a rift between her and her brother. Last we saw of “The Kingslayer” he was riding north to join Jon and the others.

Last week a video was leaked online from the show’s Northern Ireland filming set, which many speculate will show the northern city of Winterfell to be on fire. According to sources, the fire is part of a battle scene that involved roughly 500 extras as soldiers.

Game of Thrones will air its eighth and final season on HBO in 2019. The season will only consist of six episodes, though showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have promised each of the final episodes will be longer than the average episode from previous seasons.