‘Game of Thrones’ Star Kit Harington Auditions With Toothless From ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ in Hilarious Spoof

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington recently auditioned with Toothless from How to Train Your Dragon, in a hilarious spoof video that plays like a lost audition tape from either franchise.

The clip features the Jon Snow actor performing as if he’s rehearsing for the HBO series, but along comes the CGI dragon and Harrington does his best to perform with the cartooned creature.

“Be honest, Toothless, do I come across as too broody? Because half the time I’m just trying to remember where I left my keys,” Harington asks Toothless at one point, then later parodying his character.

“I’m a little confused about my part, really. I mean, first I’m dead, then I’m not. No one knows who my mother is,” he says while talking to Toothless.

The charming mash-up comes ahead of both the final season of Game of Thrones and the next How to Train Your Dragon film — How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World — being released in 2019, both of which Harington stars in.

In How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, Harington voices Eret, reprising the role he first took on in How to Train Your Dragon 2. He once again co-stars in the film alongside America Ferrera, Jay Baruchel, Jonah Hill, Kristen Wiig, Craig Ferguson, T.J. Miller, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Gerard Butler, and Cate Blanchett.

After that, Game of Thrones Season 8 will debut on HBO, which is Harngton’s final outing as the brave and “brooding” Jon Snow. The actor recently shared his thoughts on how he believes fans will react during the series finale, saying he has prepared himself for not everyone to be satisfied with it.

“I think a TV series that’s spanned eight, nine years is an incredibly difficult thing to end,” he said during an interview earlier this year. “I think not everyone’s going to be happy, you know, and you can’t please everyone. My favorite TV shows are Sopranos, Breaking Bad, and The Wire, and they all ended in a way that…It’s never going to satisfy you.”

In another interview, Harington opened up and confessed that he was overcome with emotional when he read the scripts for the final season for the first time at a table read with the rest of the Game of Thrones.

“I walked in saying, ‘Don’t tell me, I don’t want to know,’” Harington revealed. “What’s the point of reading it to myself in my own head when I can listen to people do it and find out with my friends?”

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World opens in theaters on Feb. 22, 2019, and Game of Thrones returns to HBO in April.