‘Game of Thrones’: Key Member of the Night’s Watch Dies in Season 8, Episode 3

Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 3 claimed many lives, and a key member of the Night’s Watch was one of soldiers to die.

Following Jon Snow‘s tenure as the Lord Commander of the Night’s Watch, the position was handed to Eddison Tollett.

During the Battle of Winterfell against the Night King’s army, Sam Tarley fell and was about to be killed by a White Walker.

Eddison saved him and told him to get back on his feet, and was then killed himself by a Walker.

Recently, Ben Crompton, the actior who has played Edd since the beginning, spoke to Louder Than War about his time on the show and how he feels “about leaving it behind.”

“It’s time,” he said. “The temptation in television when something’s going well is to keep it going, to drag it out as long as possible. But that’s only if the momentum and a gripping narrative can be sustained. It’s better that you end on a high, leaving behind a solid piece of television history. And I think [showrunners Dan Weiss and David Benioff] are keen to explore new projects. It’s been a huge chunk of their lives.”

“I think it’s great that you’ve had the same people overseeing and driving the whole show, along with George, but I’ll miss it,” he added. “It’s usually a year or two later when you really feel that. Because you’re used to going a certain time between seasons and then getting your fix, only the fix won’t be coming this time.”

He also revealed that even though he is done filming, he stil plans to watch every episode of the final season.

“My wife, Liv, and I will sit down and watch each episode on the Monday night it airs in the U.K.,” he shared. “Or, if work allows, we’ll watch it on the Monday morning after the school drop-off. We saw [‘Winterfell’] on the Friday before it aired at the Belfast Premiere, which was a real treat to see something so cinematic on the big screen.”

Another character who lost their life during the Battle of Winterfell was Lady Lyanna Mormont. After a giant wight burst through the gates of Winterfell, Lyanna lunged at him with an axe.

He grabbed her, lifted her into the air, and the began to crush her to death. With her dying act, however, she plunged the axe deep into to his head through his eye, killing him as well.

Game of Thrones airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.