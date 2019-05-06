‘Game of Thrones’ Star Jacob Anderson Wishes Grey Worm Could Have Switched Places With Missandei

Game of Thrones actor Jacob Anderson wishes that his character could have had the untimely fate of his on-screen love interest Missandei.

Warning! Spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 4 lie ahead!

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly during a recent Season 8 set visit, Anderson, who portrays Unsullied warrior Grey Worm, opened up about the heartbreaking death of Nathalie Emmanuel’s Missandei, who was executed by the Mountain in “The Last of the Starks,” marking one of the first major causalities of the “last war.”

The heartbreaking death, Anderson revealed, was one that he wishes could have been avoided by his character taking Missandei’s place.

“I found it heartbreaking for a number of reasons,” Anderson said. “There’s like a cruel inevitability in this show where anybody who finds that happiness is going to have to watch that taken away from them. So I thought either Grey Worm or Missandei, that one would be taken from another.”

Anderson added that he believed Missandei’s death would serve as a breaking point for his character, who she had been in a relationship with.

“I honestly thought Grey Worm was gone in that episode. And I even had that thought: ‘Take me!’ She’s come through so much s— that she’s had to deal with her life,” he said. “As soon as it looks like they’re about to enjoy it, it all gets snatched away. So I didn’t expect it and I had to lay down the script for a bit.”

Fans are certainly hoping that Grey Worm gets his revenge in within the final two episodes, with many on social media rooting for him to be the one to kill Cersei rather than Daenerys or Arya, who has had the queen on her list of names for years.

Grey Worm is going to fuck everyone’s shit up. He no longer has a weakness.#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/McrnZIt3CW — Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) May 6, 2019

“Grey Worm might take King’s Landing by himself next week,” one fan wrote.

“Grey Worm to kill Cersei CONFIRMED,” added another.

Messandei’s death seems to have been a breaking point for Daenerys, too, who appeared to be ready to follow the character’s final word,” Dracarys,” which is High Valyrian for “Dragonfire.” Suggesting that Daenerys may utilize her final remaining dragon to lay waste to Kings Landing.

Game of Thrones‘ penultimate episode airs Sunday, May 12 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO. The series is set to conclude with the sixth and final episode of Season 8 on Sunday, May 19.