‘Game of Thrones’: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

The mother of all battles is finally here, and while every episode of Game of Thrones is watched passionately by its faithful legion of fans — tonight’s show has hit an all-time fever pitch. Fans of the HBO series are counting down the minutes until the third episode of the hit HBO series’ final season kicks off with what is sure to be a bang!

The third episode of the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones will air Sunday, April 28 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO, with viewers on the west coast able to tune in at 6 p.m. PT on HBO Now or HBO Go, and running the longest of all episodes at 82 minutes.

The episode is not only the longest battle sequence ever put on film according to the show’s producers and will see a long list of deaths from fan favorites, but the climatic showdown has been pointing fans to the action since Season 1 in 2011.

While there have also been a number of alarming early leaks of the episodes this season, there are plenty of ways to make sure you get in on getting in on the show’s excitement easily and legally.

Watching the show on HBO through your cable subscription is the easiest way to tune in, but HBO Go and HBO Now subscribers can stream it through the network’s app without signing up for cable on everything from their phone to their smart TVs, Apple TV or Roku. In addition to catching up with all the past seasons and details on HBO Go, you can stream the new episodes live Sunday nights along with people watching the channel live through their cable.

Another way to make sure you don’t miss a dragon-packed minute is to add HBO to an existing Amazon Prime account for an additional $14.99 a month on top of the $12.99 Prime subscription rate. New subscribers also get the first 30 days of Prime for free if you’re looking to get a cheaper way of subscribing at first.

Hulu subscribers can also add an HBO package for an additional $14.99 a month, which can be added onto the base $5.99 a month subscription or ad-free $11.99 a month subscription.

The final Game of Thrones season is airing six super-sized episodes from Sunday, April 14 to Sunday, May 19, but could have gone much longer if the George R. R. Martin, who wrote the books on which the series is based, had his way.

“We could’ve gone 11, 12, 13 seasons,” Martin told Variety in September. “If you’ve read my novels, you know there was enough material for more seasons.”

“They made certain cuts, but that’s fine,” he continued of the show’s variance from the books. “We have five other shows — five prequels in development.”

“[Show creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss] have been saying for like five seasons that seven seasons is all they would go,” he said. “We got them to go to eight but not any more than that. There was a period like five years ago when they were saying seven seasons and I was saying 10 seasons and they won, they’re the ones actually working on it.”

Game of Thrones airs Sunday nights on HBO at 9 p.m. ET.

