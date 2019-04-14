‘Game of Thrones’: How to Watch the Season 8 Premiere

Unless you have been living beyond the wall for the past eight years, winter is finally here tonight with its HBO saga, Game of Thrones now coming to an end.

With a string of events from seasons past all lined up to make television history in the final stretch of the series, Season 8 is no doubt an incredible one to watch.

Videos by PopCulture.com

But before Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen and the Starks line up against the White Walkers and their recently acquired dragon, Viserion, along with the rumored Battle of Winterfell, there are a variety of legal, uninterrupted ways to watch the Season 8 premiere tonight.

Of course, the most obvious (and key) method to watch all the action in Westeros and Winterfell is to subscribe to HBO.

If you have HBO through your cable provider, you can tune in via streams through the HBO Go and HBO Now apps, which doesn’t require cable television at all. The HBO Now app is available on a number of devices, including mobile devices, smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Roku to view seasons past. As if that wasn’t enough, HBO Go allows you to stream the new episodes live on Sunday nights, the same time that they air on HBO.

If you have an Amazon Prime account, you can add HBO to your Prime Video channels for an additional $14.99 a month. The biggest advantage Prime has over its other streaming competitors is that subscribers receive a standalone HBO Now subscription, with a smoother interface and features. Prime subscriptions are $12.99, but if you are a new subscriber, you get 30 days for free — good enough to catch the premiere and catch up on previous seasons.

And finally, if you have Hulu, you can add an HBO streaming package for an additional $14.99. If you don’t have Hulu, what are you waiting for? Base subscriptions are $5.99 a month, while no-ads are $11.99, allowing you to customize and add HBO to your plan.

DirecTV Now also includes HBO, but has upped its price from $40 to $50 a month. The cable provider also dropped a number of other channels in the process, making it a hard decision for economical and frugal HBO and Game of Thrones fans to consider adding into their entertainment.

The last season of the George R.R. Martin adapted series comprises of six, supersized, hour-plus-length episodes, ending in May.

Episode 1: April 14

Episode 2: April 21

Episode 3: April 28

Episode 4: May 5

Episode 5: May 12

Episode 6: May 19

Who will sit on the Iron Throne? Tune into Game of Thrones every Sunday night on HBO at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Helen Sloan/HBO