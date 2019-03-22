‘Game of Thrones’: How Much Money the HBO Cast Makes Per Episode

The cast of Game of Thrones won’t worry about getting cold in the winter any time soon.

The actors bringing our favorite characters from the HBO fantasy drama series to life are among the highest paid actors on television, which is understandable considering the massive success of the show.

But how much does the main cast of the show actually make? After eight seasons of renegotiations and pay bumps, you might want to not look at your own bank account after finding out.

Take a look at how much the main cast of Game of Thrones makes per episode.

Kit Harrington

Salary per Episode: $500,000

Net Worth: $12 million

Harington started on the show as somewhat of a new face in Hollywood, but in the years since the premiere of the show, he has risen as one of the show’s biggest stars.

The actor negotiated his per-episode salary to $300,000 just before Season 5, making reportedly around $6 million in Season 5 and 6. He then joined his fellow main cast and renegotiated their contracts with HBO for $500,000 per episode ahead of Season 7.

With seven episodes on Season 7 and six for the upcoming final chapter, he will see about $6.5 million.

Lena Headey

Salary per Episode: $500,000

Net Worth: $9 million

Like Harington, Headey also negotiated a raise from $300,000 to $500,000 per episode.

Her net worth is slightly smaller, as Cosmopolitan first reported, seemingly because of financial struggles she faced in 2013 after claiming to have “less than $5” in her bank account after her divorce.

Peter Dinklage

Salary per Episode: $500,000

Net Worth: $16 million

Dinklage was also part of the cast member negotiation process that secured his per-episode salary, meaning Game of Thrones has given him about $12.5 million.

The actor also benefits from his various film roles, appearing in movies such as Elf, The Chronicles of Narnia and Avengers: Infinity War, which contribute to his impressive net worth.

Emilia Clarke

Salary per Episode: $500,000

Net Worth: $13 million

Daenerys Targaryen herself made headlines when she revealed her per-episode salary in in a Vanity Fair story.

“I get f—ing paid the same as my guy friends. We made sure of that,” she told the outlet as part of a cover story.

On top of the $12.5 million she’s made on the HBO drama, Clarke has also appeared in a various films that have elevated her to her monstrous net worth.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Salary per Episode: $500,000

Net Worth: $16 million

Coster-Waldau was also part of the big salary negotiations, and owes his impressive net wroth to the GOT money, as well as many film roles, including Black Hawk Down and The Other Woman.

Maisie Williams

Salary per Episode: Reportedly $150,000

Net Worth: $6 million

While Williams’ salary has not been released officially like her older cast members, Celebrity Net Worth claims the actress makes $150,000 per episode.

Despite the significantly lower wages, the actress’ various roles on films, such as the upcoming The New Mutants, have given an estimated net worth of $6 million. So, still not bad.

Sophie Turner

Salary per Episode: Unknown

Net Worth: $6 million

Like Williams, not much is known about Turner’s earnings for Game of Thrones, however her estimated net worth is $6 million.

It makes sense given her roles on the X-Men movies and some lucrative endorsement deals she has secured in the past. Turner is also engaged to Jonas Brother member Joe Jonas — whose comeback song, “Sucker,” landed at No. 1 in the Billboard — charts, so that will be one wealthy celebrity couple very soon.

Game of Thrones will return for its eighth and final season Sunday, April 14 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.