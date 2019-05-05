‘Game of Thrones’: George R.R. Martin Claims Three HBO Spinoffs ‘Moving Forward Nicely’

Three of the Game of Thrones spinoff series are still moving along nicely, according to author George R.R. Martin.

Martin wrote A Song of Ice and Fire, the series of books that Game of Thrones is based on. An experienced TV writer in his own right, Martin also works as a producer on the show and has a few more projects in the works at HBO. This includes three shows based in his fictional world of Westeros, which he gave fans an update on in a new blog post on Saturday.

“Oh, and speaking of television, don’t believe everything you read,” Martin wrote. “Internet reports are notoriously unreliable. We have had five different GAME OF THRONES successor shows in development (I mislike the term ‘spinoffs’) at HBO, and three of them are still moving forward nicely.”

Martin may have been referring to reports last week that one of the Game of Thrones spinoffs had been dropped. There were originally five in development, and Martin told fans months ago that two had been shelved. Presumably, last week’s report referred to one of those, as he now says that there are still three going strong, including the prequel starring Naomi Watts, which has a pilot order.

The Watts show is set thousands of years before Game of Thrones, the first time the White Walkers descended on Westeros. In a previous blog post, he mentioned that he would like for it to be titled The Long Night. However, media outlets began picking up on the unofficial title, and he has since had to retract it, as he did this weekend.

“The one I am not supposed to call THE LONG NIGHT will be shooting later this year, and two other shows remain in the script stage but are edging closer. What are they about? I cannot say,” he wrote. “But maybe some of you should pick up a copy of FIRE & BLOOD and come up with your own theories.”

Fire & Blood is Martin’s latest book, which came out in November. It details the first half of the Targaryen dynasty in Westeros, including tales of the infamous war known as the Dance of the Dragons. Earlier in the same blog post, he noted that Fire & Blood had just re-entered the New York Times Bestseller List after briefly dropping off.

With the final season on the air now, Martin has been fielding a lot of questions about his novel series, which is still incomplete. In his recent posts and interviews, the author has been more upfront about his longstanding writer’s block than ever. However, one skit from The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon left fans hoping that The Winds of Winter, the next installment of A Song of Ice and Fire, could be coming shortly.



Game of Thrones airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.