‘Game of Thrones’: George R.R. Martin Addresses Rumors He Hates Bronn Actor Jerome Flynn

Author George R.R. Martin shot down another Game of Thrones rumor in a post on his blog on Monday afternoon.

Martin has been bombarded with speculation and rumors over the years as his fan base waits for news on his next novel. The author made one post on Monday denying a conspiracy theory that his next book has secretly been done for years. A few hours later, he followed it up by assuring fans that he does not hate the character Bronn, nor the actor who plays him, Jerome Flynn.

“As long as I am shooting down loony stories on the Internet…” the author wrote, adding that the story is “total bull—. Not a shred of truth.”

“Jerome Flynn has been just WONDERFUL. It’s been a honor to work with him. He’s done a marvelous job of bringing Bronn to life,” he added.

The rumor is most likely a misinterpretation of an Entertainment Tonight interview from back in April, when Martin talked about the trials of adapting a novel for TV.

“You get totally extraneous things like the studio or the network weighing in, and they have some particular thing that has nothing to do with story, but relates to, ‘Well this character has a very high Q Rating so let’s give him a lot more stuff to do even though he’s a rather unimportant character,’” Martin said.

At the time, a picture of Bronn appeared on screen, so fans assumed that was who he was referring to. However, Martin himself has now assured us that that is not true.

The author has made renewed promises that his next novel, The Winds of Winter, will be out soon. It will be the first installment of his series, A Song of Ice and Fire, since 2011, bringing the books that much closer to the plot of Game of Thrones.

Martin’s longer post on Monday denied the theory among fans that HBO paid him to hold off on releasing his novel for some benefit it would have to show. As Martin and other critics of this idea pointed out, it has not been profitable for the network or the publishers for the story to be delayed.

Martin returned for one last post on Monday night, this time a bit more light-hearted. This time, he confirmed a rumor about the Q&A he gave at the premiere of Tolkien in Los Angeles last week.

“I did indeed say that Gandalf could kick Dumbledore’s ass,” the author admitted. “But if it will calm down all the Potterites out there, let me say that Gandalf could kick Melisandre’s ass too.”

The Game of Thrones series finale premieres on Sunday, May 19 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.