Does One Detail Prove Tormund’s Fate in the ‘Game of Thrones’ Finale?

The Night King literally brought the house down in the final moments of the Game of Thrones Season 7 finale on Sunday, leaving fans in awe of what’s to come.

As the episode ended, the Night King left Eastwatch crumbling in his wake. Fan-favorite wilding, Tormund Giantsbane, along with Beric Dondarrion, were last seen in that very castle. This has a ton of viewers wondering if Tormund survived the attack, or if he was sent falling to an icy doom.

As much as everyone loves Tormund, the thought of his death is a tough pill to swallow. Fortunately, it looks as though he’s safe, at least for now.

The last time you see Tormund and Beric they are backing away from one of the giant cliffs that was created by Viserion’s destructive breath. As they back into a section of the Eastwatch castle, the section in front of them falls to the ground.

Later, there’s a much wider shot of the incident where you can see a clear split in Eastwatch. One part of the fortress is still standing tall, unaffected by the Night King’s attack. This seems to be where Tormund and Beric escaped to when we saw them.

Let’s also remember that this is Game of Thrones we’re talking about. If you don’t see somebody die, it’s not likely they’re actually dead.

